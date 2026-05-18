The poll of Labour members found that Burnham was the most popular prospect to replace Starmer

By Jacob Paul

Most Labour members back Sir Keir Starmer over Wes Streeting, a damning poll has revealed - but Andy Burnham is the most popular among the key players in a potential Labour leadership race.

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Polling by YouGov shows the former Health Secretary could lack the backing to become leader, with just four percent of Labour members ranking him as their top choice candidate in a would-be leadership contest. This put him as the fourth most popular candidate behind Angela Rayner in third with eight percent and Sir Keir Starmer in second with 31 percent of Labour members backing him as their preferred candidate. Mr Burnham, the Mayor for Greater Manchester, came out as favourite in the survey, with 47 percent of Labour members backing him as their first choice in a potential leadership contest. It comes as Sir Keir on Monday vowed not to “walk away" from Number 10 and insisted that he will stay to "fight the next election" despite Labour’s thrashing in the local elections. But the PM faces growing calls to step down, with nearly 100 MPs telling him to go after the party's abysmal results across the country. Read more: Starmer vows to back Labour Makerfield by-election choice 100% – whoever they are Read more: ‘There is no contest’: Lammy insists there is 'no timetable' for Starmer to resign as leadership battle sees EU row reignited

Wes Streeting, left, was less popular than Keir Starmer, centre, among a survery of Labour Party members while Andy Burnham, right, was the favourite. Picture: Getty

Mr Streeting appeared to get the ball rolling and became the first Cabinet minister to resign, telling Sir Keir it is clear he will not lead Labour into the next election as he teased a potential leadership challenge. But nearly six in 10 Labour Party members believe this was a mistake, according to YouGov’s poll. When asked who would win in a two-horse race between the Prime Minister and his former health secretary, 65 percent of Labour members opted for Sir Keir while just 15 percent chose Mr Streeting.

Asked to rank eight potential leadership candidates in order of preference, Burnham and Starmer dominate first choices



Burnham: 47% first choice

Starmer: 31%

Rayner: 8%

Streeting: 4%

Miliband: 3%

Cooper: 3%

Mahmood: 1%

Carns: 0%https://t.co/QcObdqYHJa pic.twitter.com/6iQVZXQMsH — YouGov (@YouGov) May 18, 2026

But if Sir Keir were to face off against Mr Burnham, 59 percent would choose the Manchester Mayor over the Prime Minister, who was backed by 37 percent of Labour members in the one-on-one scenario. Meanwhile, 28 percent of Labour members said the party is unlikely to be re-elected if Sir Keir remains in charge, while 74 percent think the party is likely to win in 2029 if Mr Burnham takes over as leader Sir Keir is said to be privately considering whether he will defend his leadership if a contest were launched, despite having publicly vowed to stand against any challengers, LBC understands. Earlier on Monday, one of his most loyal Cabinet allies insisted he would fight on without setting out a timetable for his departure and urged Labour to “stop the own goals” after a week of internal strife. In a stark warning to colleagues, the Prime Minister’s deputy, David Lammy, said the ruling party would lose the next general election if the “internecine warfare” of the last 10 days continued. Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Lammy said he would also be campaigning for the mayor in the Makerfield by-election, which Mr Burnham will need to contest and win to mount a challenge for No 10.

Most Labour members think Wes Streeting was wrong to resign as health secretary (57%) and would rather Starmer beat Streeting in a leadership challenge by 65% to 15%https://t.co/QcObdqYHJa pic.twitter.com/5HDGQMesTc — YouGov (@YouGov) May 18, 2026