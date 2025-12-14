Rumours of a potential leadership challenge have intensified in recent weeks, with a Labour briefing war over suggestions of a coup last month focusing attention on the Prime Minister’s position

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood today. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Labour figures should “focus on the day job” of delivering for the public and Sir Keir Starmer is “not going”, Shabana Mahmood has said amid fresh speculation about Andy Burnham’s ambitions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Home Secretary said everyone within the party had their “role to play” in backing the Government after reports the Greater Manchester Mayor is seeking a Westminster comeback, which his allies have not denied. Rumours of a potential leadership challenge have intensified in recent weeks, with a Labour briefing war over suggestions of a coup last month focusing attention on the Prime Minister’s position. Speaking to broadcasters on Sunday, Ms Mahmood suggested that “every single person” had thought about the top job, but added: “That is not the same as plotting to overthrow a prime minister for God’s sake." Asked whether she would consider a leadership bid if Sir Keir stepped down, Ms Mahmood said: “Keir Starmer is not going.” Read More: Andy Burnham eyes MP seat amid rumours of a leadership challenge Read more: Prime Minister warns against 'reckless' strikes as 'tidal wave' of 'superflu' sweeping NHS

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester. Picture: Alamy

The Home Secretary, who has previously indicated she harbours ambitions for No 10, said: “The Prime Minister is getting on with doing his job. “I am a member of his Government. I have a big job of my own to do, and that is the only thing I’m focused on.” Health Secretary Wes Streeting was forced to deny plotting to unseat the Prime Minister last month after briefings against him in an apparent ploy to warn off potential leadership contenders. Meanwhile, former Labour minister Mr Burnham, who has repeatedly refused to rule out a tilt at the top job in recent months, is said to have identified a potential parliamentary seat from which to challenge Sir Keir. The Mail On Sunday reported that Commons allies of the mayor had said they had found him a seat which was “likely to come free” in the coming months. Strategists working for Mr Burnham had drawn up a shortlist of potential target seats in the North West, including the Gorton and Denton seat held by former Labour MP Andrew Gwynne, the paper reported.

Rumours of a potential leadership challenge have intensified in recent weeks. Picture: Getty