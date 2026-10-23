Burnham backs Mahmood on immigration but fails to fully commit to ILR plans
Asked if he would commit to sticking to the plans, the Prime Minister said: “We’re in a position where we’ve been consulting on those reforms, and we will come forward with our decisions soon.
Andy Burnham was seen to back Shabana Mahmood on Friday but stopped short of fully committing to doubling the period of time foreign workers would have to wait before being allowed to reside in the UK permanently.
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Speculation has mounted that proposals to extend the time before foreign workers can claim permanent residence in the UK could be watered down to avoid a Labour rebellion after criticism from senior MPs.
Asked if he would commit to sticking to the plans, the Prime Minister said: “We’re in a position where we’ve been consulting on those reforms, and we will come forward with our decisions soon.
“But I strongly support the Home Secretary when she says that settlement is a right to be earned through contribution, and that will be the principle that guides our reforms.”
There has been a backlash within the party to the proposal to increase the five-year wait for claiming indefinite leave to remain by up to 10 years for foreign care workers.
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Tensions in the Cabinet over the policy surfaced when Housing Secretary Angela Rayner earlier this year publicly attacked the prospect of backdating the plans.
News emerged this week that Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh hit out at any attempt to “prolong the time people have to wait for settlement” in a later-deleted online post.
On Thursday, Ms Fahnbulleh said she “fully” supports the Home Secretary’s immigration reforms, seeking to distance herself from a “light-hearted” remark she made to journalists earlier in the day.
She had said she pledged to “never lie” when she came into politics, which had created some “awkward moments” including an interview on Sky News in which she repeatedly refused to say whether she backed the plans.
Ms Fahnbulleh later posted on X: “Today I made what was meant to be a light-hearted self-deprecating remark.
“I didn’t get it right and it hasn’t come off as I intended.
“I fully support our Home Secretary and the Government’s position on migration reform.
“As I said earlier this week, it’s absolutely right that people should have to make a contribution to this country in order to earn citizenship.”