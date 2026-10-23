Andy Burnham was seen to back Shabana Mahmood on Friday but stopped short of fully committing to doubling the period of time foreign workers would have to wait before being allowed to reside in the UK permanently.

Speculation has mounted that proposals to extend the time before foreign workers can claim permanent residence in the UK could be watered down to avoid a Labour rebellion after criticism from senior MPs.

Asked if he would commit to sticking to the plans, the Prime Minister said: “We’re in a position where we’ve been consulting on those reforms, and we will come forward with our decisions soon.

“But I strongly support the Home Secretary when she says that settlement is a right to be earned through contribution, and that will be the principle that guides our reforms.”

There has been a backlash within the party to the proposal to increase the five-year wait for claiming indefinite leave to remain by up to 10 years for foreign care workers.

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