Mr Trump said the US-UK relationship is “more up” now that Andy Burnham is Prime Minister compared to when Sir Keir Starmer was.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) meets with US President Donald Trump. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has boasted of the "good connection" he has established with Donald Trump at their first meeting.

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The pair held talks on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Mr Burnham said the relationship between the two countries "matters so much to us", and praised the "good connection" established in their early discussions. The Prime Minister added that the two leaders had discussed the Middle East, the Falklands Islands and trade issues. In his UN debut, the Prime Minister also stressed that Britain has a “positive story” to tell about itself, in an attempt to draw a line under 10 years of post-Brexit turbulence. Read more: 'Shall I annihilate the Islamic Republic?': Trump calls on nations to isolate Iran and threatens to ‘drive them into hell’ Read more: Trump media ban backfires as helipad opening footage left with inaudible sound after press boycott

Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets with US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump told Mr Burnham that the UK’s agreement with Mauritius to hand over the Chagos Islands is a “terrible deal”. Asked by reporters about the deal after the bilateral meeting, the US president said: “I don’t support it. I think it’s a terrible deal. “They all of a sudden say they have ownership, somebody has ownership that never showed up before after decades and centuries. I think it’s ridiculous. No, we were talking about that.

Andy Burnham and Donald Trump answer questions from reporters. Picture: Getty

“It’s strategically very important, very important. You know, we had to send our B-2 bombers when we bombed the Iran nuclear, we sent the B-2 bombers back home to Missouri. As opposed to flying for a short period of time, they had to fly for a long period of time. “It’s amazing how strategic it is, and I think the Prime Minister is going to be looking at it. It’s very strategic location. And it’s unique… “It’s a very important piece of real estate, militarily and strategically.” Following the President's comments, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage wrote on X that the deal to cede the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius was “dead”, adding: “Thank God.”

The Chagos deal is dead. Thank God. https://t.co/vn1QdXx7Mx — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 22, 2026