England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have been confirmed as the joint hosts of the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaking during an event at No 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham has announced an ambition to get a million more girls involved in sport by the time the UK hosts the Women’s World Cup in 2035.

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Sporting organisations will be required to demonstrate “structural equality” to receive public funding as part of the drive, the Government said. Officials said the ambition would take into account how women and girls show up in viewing figures, coaching positions and on boards, as well as seeking to ensure they have the same access as boys to sports like football and rugby in school. Speaking at a Downing Street reception for women’s sport on Monday evening, the Prime Minister said he wanted the build-up to 2035 to be “game-changing for girls up and down the country”. He said there should be “no assumptions or preconditions any more, just give everyone the chance to try everything” and “make this a decade of change for women and girls in Britain”. Read more: Burnham insists rejoining EU without a referendum is 'unthinkable' as critics round on new deal with bloc Read more: Burnham faces criticism over ‘cringe-worthy’ interview with TikTok influencer

Andy Burnham (right) meets attendees during an event to celebrate UK being confirmed as the joint hosts of the 2035 Women’s World Cup. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

New rules will aim to make sure sporting organisations “are clearly designed by women and men, for women and men”, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said. Public funding will “only be released when the needs of women and girls are given equal consideration to the needs of men and boys at every step”, officials said, without putting a timeline on when the measures would be introduced. The joint bid from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to host the 48-team finals was officially approved on Monday, making it the first World Cup to be staged in the UK since 1966. Ministers are pushing to ensure all football fans can afford tickets, Lisa Nandy has said amid questions over whether dynamic pricing will be applied to the tournament. The Culture Secretary said the Government was working with Fifa to make sure “this is the most successful World Cup ever, and that means being able to deliver in a way that works for consumers”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left), his wife Marie-France Van Heel (right), and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy (centre). Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“Our priority is to make sure that when we bring the World Cup here in 2035, young girls can get up close to some of the greatest women’s sport in the world, and so we’re working closely with them on what mechanisms we can put in place to keep ticket prices low and to keep them affordable and what concessions we need as well,” she said. “The details are yet to be worked out but we are in an open dialogue with them about what measures we think could work.” Asked whether dynamic pricing could be ruled out, she said: “We’re not ruling anything out or in right now but what I can tell you now is that the way we advertise this event and the way that we treat fans really matters to us as a Government. “We’ve been critical of the way that dynamic pricing has been used in the music industry, and we are treating it as a priority to make sure that fans, whatever background they come from or where they are in the country, can get access to tickets at an affordable price and in a way that is fair and easy to understand.”

Fifa was criticised for applying dynamic pricing to ticket sales for last summer’s men’s World Cup in North America, leading to accusations of price gouging from fans’ groups. Sue Day, the Football Association’s director of women’s football, said the host nations hope to have a “strong influence” over how sales are handled, but Fifa will have the final say. Ms Nandy also played down the prospect of difficulties after she and the Prime Minister called for Gianni Infantino to resign as Fifa president, but reiterated that they both believed it was time for “fresh leadership” of the sporting body. Asked how hard it would be to work together effectively on the 2035 tournament in light of their misgivings, she said: “We’ve always had a constructive relationship with major sporting bodies. “I think it’s a recognition on their part that the UK has a massive contribution to make when it comes to sport and that we do have a genuinely incredible track record of delivering some of the best sporting events in the world. “The Prime Minister and I have made no secret about our view about Infantino. We think it’s time for fresh leadership. We think football belongs to the fans.”