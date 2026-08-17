Caller Finlay speaks to James O'Brien as it's revealed Andy Burnham could approve the North Sea gas field.

He argues that oil and gas companies have made a lot of profit in the last few years, and that 'we have failed to tax them'.

Sources close to the process have been told by Labour insiders that the Prime Minister is leaning towards approving a gas field known as Jackdaw - although no formal decision has been made.

However, the fate of Rosebank, a similarly large field that will produce both gas and oil, is undecided.

Labour figures have warned the energy sector to brace for a rejection.

Mr Burnham has been urged to "stick to the spirit of Labour’s manifesto commitment" and refuse consent for the controversial Jackdaw and Rosebank fields.

Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS) – a campaign group made up of more than 70 different organisations with around one million supporters – insisted the new Prime Minister must block the proposed new developments in the North Sea.