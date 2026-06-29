The new Makerfield MP said his plans promised "good growth in every British postcode"

Andy Burnham confirmed plans to add a PM's office in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Prospective Prime Minister Andy Burnham has unveiled plans to move the Number 10 office to the north, which he described as a "nerve centre of a rewired Britain".

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The extended No 10 operation would be based in Manchester and transferred away from London. Picture: Alamy

Speaking from Manchester, he said the office would "only be based here", but its job would be to make "power flow into the Midlands, into the South West, into the East of England and London". He said: "This Number 10 North will be the nerve centre of a rewired Britain. "It will be the conduit through which we redistribute power and resources across the UK. "It will co-ordinate all parts of government at national and local level, to agree a long-term economic strategy and help all places set new growth ambitions. "It will be given a mission to strive for equivalent living conditions in all parts of Britain." Mr Burnham is expected to become Prime Minister on July 20 after sweeping to victory in the Makerfield by-election.

He also described Britain as being "stuck in a rut", something that he said would take ten years to fix. He added: "It is time for Whitehall to accept that growth cannot be ordered from the top down. "Instead, it can only be nurtured from the bottom up. "It comes from having the power at ground level to make a real difference, from a clear shared vision that everyone can understand, and investors can back. "It comes from running sound finances, as we have done here in Greater Manchester, which in turn gives businesses the stability and the confidence to invest, increasing their productivity and adoption of new technology." Drawing inspiration from Germany, the Number 10 North would be "given a mission to strive for equivalent living conditions in all parts of Britain".

The Makerfield MP was delivering his first public speech since being sworn in at Parliament. Picture: Alamy