The party has claimed families in Scotland will see “no meaningful benefit” from measures announced in his first week

SNP party economy spokeswoman Kirsty Blackman, who has said Prime Minister Andy Burnham must go much further and faster to help households with the soaring cost of living in the UK. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

The SNP has urged the Prime Minister to go “further and faster” on the cost of living, claiming families in Scotland will see “no meaningful benefit” from measures announced in his first week.

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Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham shakes hands with Scotland's First Minister John Swinney as they met for bilateral talks on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

“The decision to remove VAT from energy bills was welcome but it won’t come into effect until October – and it will only save average households about £3 a month, when energy bills are £600 higher than the Labour Party promised during the election. “That’s barely enough to buy a pack of baked beans or a tin of Spam – let alone take any meaningful pressure off of household spending. “Under the Labour Government, many families are living payday-to-payday, the number of people in poverty has risen by half a million and UK unemployment has increased to a five-year high. “People are really struggling and we need to see much bolder action to ensure people are better off – not hundreds of pounds worse off.” Following the first face-to-face meeting between the Prime Minister and First Minister John Swinney, a Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister stated up front that another referendum on independence was off limits because it would take our focus away from growing the economy and helping families with the cost of living.”

Andy Burnham has said No 10 North is "not a gimmick", with civil servants already working at the Manchester-based outpost tasked with driving devolution. Picture: Alamy