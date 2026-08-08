The PM will spend the summer travelling the country as he prepars to unveil a series of measures intended to help with bills, following on from cuts to energy costs and a £2 cap on bus fares announced in his first week

Prime Minister Andy Burnham Makes Devolution Announcement During Visit To South Yorkshire. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe and Georgia Rowe

Andy Burnham will kick off a national tour this week to ask the public how the Government can improve their lives.

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They added: “He thinks Westminster has got used to telling people that everyday hassles – like hidden pricing and consumers being ripped off – must be accepted as part of life. “He doesn’t think that’s right. That’s why he’s going to start rolling out a series of pro-consumer cost-of-living measures to give people some room to breathe." Retail expert and high street advocate Clare Bailey told LBC News that reforming business rates could be key to reviving town centres. She said: “We started talking about business rates reform back in 2010. If he follows through with it, that will transform the lives of the big retailers who employ the most people, and it will also make life easier for the small retailers. “You need your anchor stores - the big retailers that pull people into places - but you also need independents to give the personality to the high street. “It’s not necessarily about cutting the rates, it’s rebalancing.” Ms Bailey said the current system was outdated because it was designed before the growth of online shopping. She said some physical shops could face far higher bills than online warehouse operators, despite competing for the same customers. “You can be running an online warehouse distribution centre in the middle of a field where rates are next to nothing and be paying up to 100 times less,” she said.

Last month, Burnham announced a tax cut for struggling pubs, clubs and live music venues. Picture: Getty

“It’s about making sure those occupying the high streets, who are now up against online competition, are paying fairly.” She warned there could be resistance from major businesses with large warehousing operations, but said the Government had delayed action for too long. With the fallout of the Iran war keeping inflation higher than expected, the cost of living remains a major concern among the public. A poll published by Ipsos at the end of July found 30% of people listed the economy as a major concern while 22% listed inflation or prices specifically. But opposition figures have accused Mr Burnham of “tinkering” with his announcements. Reform UK’s economic spokesman Robert Jenrick said the Prime Minister should “scrap green levies and taxes on energy bills”, and rule out tax rises in October’s budget.

Reform UK’s economic spokesman Robert Jenrick said the Prime Minister should “scrap green levies and taxes on energy bills”. Picture: Getty

He added: “It’s high time the Labour Party cut the ballooning benefits bill so we can relieve pressure on the hardworking majority that hold our country together.” Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride accused Mr Burnham of “breathtaking hypocrisy”, arguing tax hikes and “red tape” were “hammering our high streets”, forcing businesses to close and driving up prices. He added: “Meanwhile Labour are plotting to release dangerous criminals onto our streets, leaving people feeling unsafe in their communities. “If Burnham is really serious about cutting the cost of living, he should adopt our plan for stronger high streets – including scrapping business rates for thousands of high street firms. “And if he wants people to feel proud of the places where they live, he should scrap his disastrous plans to let vile criminals walk free.”