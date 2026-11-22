The Prime Minister defended the deal which Labour insists will cut costs

Andy Burnham said the new UK-EU deal will "benefit ordinary people". Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Alex Storey

The Prime Minister has insisted the new UK-EU deal will benefit "ordinary people" after claims were made that it would instead push up household bills.

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The Tories warned that linking with the EU’s emissions trading system (ETS) would result in significant increases to gas and fuel bills. Ministers believe the package agreed on Friday will cut costs for businesses and consumers by slashing red tape on food products and removing the risk of carbon taxes on exports to the EU. The legislation for the package, dubbed the Cutting Costs Bill, will be formally introduced to Parliament on Thursday. Read more: Cutting red tape, growing trade: A fresh start for British food and farming, writes Dame Angela Eagle Read more: Burnham says EU and UK will spend a year ‘brainstorming’ future ties

Mr Burnham listens to opening statements during a plenary meeting at the EU-UK Summit in Brussels. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Meanwhile, Mr Burnham kept up diplomatic efforts in Europe by holding talks with Dutch prime minister Rob Jetten. A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "Reflecting on the UK-EU Summit, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Jetten for the Netherlands’ support in securing a win-win deal for Britain and the EU. "He noted how the collaborative approach taken in negotiations delivered an agreement that will bring benefits to ordinary people across every part of the UK and Europe." Defending the deal, Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle told LBC that the UK can still benefit from its neighbours where there is a "mutual interest".

Dame Angela told Matthew Wright at Breakfast on Saturday: "We should just be a bit more confident. "We can negotiate with our nearest trading partners to our mutual benefit. Not everything is an ambush or a betrayal. "It is actually adult to work in a reasonable way with your other democratic countries where you have a mutual interest, and that is what we have done." However, universities also fear they will suffer a financial hit if Mr Burnham gives in to EU demands to cut fees for students from the bloc to the same rate as home undergraduates.

Kemi Badenoch's Conservatives have claimed the deal would increase the cost of filling a car and heating a home,. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The rush to legislate comes after the EU side hinted that implementation of the package could be derailed if there is not a deal to cut tuition fees from up to £38,000 for overseas students down to domestic levels – currently £9,970 in England and Wales. European relations minister Hamish Falconer said: "Now that we’ve delivered the deal, I want to start delivering the benefits to every postcode in the UK. "British businesses have been crying out for us to remove Brexit paperwork and help ease pressure on food prices. "Our Cutting Costs Bill will enable us to align with EU standards and remove the checks, paperwork and bureaucracy holding back growth."

Dame Angela Eagle told LBC this weekend that people should have more confidence in the deal. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy