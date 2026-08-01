The Spanish government has condemned a ‘selfish’ and ‘polarising’ reaction from some EU countries after 67 people reportedly died when 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta.

67 people reportedly died as 60,000 migrants entered the Spanish territory of Ceuta. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Drayton

Andy Burnham has offered Spain “what help we can” after around 60,000 migrants breached the border of Ceuta, a Spanish territory in north Africa, in one of the largest mass crossings in recent years.

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Spain has condemned the "selfish, polarising and unlawful" reaction of some EU countries to the influx. Picture: Getty

Mr Sánchez visited Ceuta on Friday, describing the incursion as “a violation of Spain’s territorial integrity” and vowing a firm response from the authorities. At least 67 migrants have died in the incident, including some who drowned and others who were killed in a stampede as they attempted to scale the breakwater barrier, the Spanish government said. Zia Yusuf, Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman, visited the territory on Saturday and said he had spoken to migrants who made clear they intended to reach Britain. Spanish officials have pushed back against calls from some European leaders for Madrid to be suspended from the EU’s borderless Schengen zone, with Mr Sánchez saying such demands were “driven by prejudice, fake news, ignorance, or political interest”.

The Ceuta Temporary Immigrant Stay Center is currently facing extreme tension and severe overcrowding. Picture: Alamy