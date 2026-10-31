The PM expressed his personal “sorrow and regret” for the suffering caused by the transatlantic slave trade as calls mount for Britain to issue a formal apology

The PM expressed his personal “sorrow and regret” for the suffering caused by the transatlantic slave trade . Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham has said he is "open" to calls for Britain to apologise for its role in the slave trade, but ruled out reparations, claiming Brits today could "not be held liable for historical wrongs".

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The King has faced calls from Caribbean nations to issue a formal apology for the slave trade . Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“Not just because it is in our interests, but because the Britain I believe in is confident, decent and brave. We led the world in abolishing slavery – and we can show leadership again today.” Writing in the Guardian, he called the trade a “brutal and barbaric violation” of people “treated as property and worked to their deaths”.

“I want to express my sorrow and regret for the pain and suffering of so many millions and to recognise the way it still shapes our world today,” he wrote. Caribbean nations have made renewed calls for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people for profit, and for reparations. On Wednesday, King Charles acknowledged the "great suffering and injustices of the past" during a visit to the Bahamas but did not issue an apology. The King follows the guidance of his ministers and it is understood the Government has not advised him to offer an apology or reparations, in keeping with established policy.

But, suggesting a change in the Government's stance, the Prime Minister said: “We are offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade. “Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process and I am open to them.”