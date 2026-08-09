The prime minister is reportedly considering blocking the early release of prisoners who kill emergency service workers after public outcry that PC Harper's killers could be out in weeks

Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced earlier this week that rapists, groomers and those who have committed serious child sexual offences will be excluded from the early release policy. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Prime minister Andy Burnham is considering legislation to block the release of prisoners who kill emergency workers in a move to stop the release of PC Andrew Harper's killers, according to government sources.

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It follows an announcement earlier this week from the prime minister that rapists, groomers and those charged with serious child sexual offences will be excluded from an upcoming early-release prison policy. The policy, set to be introduced from October, will free around 5,000 people earlier in their sentences than originally scheduled. However, a government source has revealed Mr Burnham wants to “explore every option” to keep PC Harper's killers in prison, after a petition against the early-release scheme hit 800,000 public signatures this week. The prime minster added that he wanted to "go further" with additional exemptions on those eligible for release, but was restricted due to the realities of current prison overcrowding. Read more: Streeting calls for more air defence missiles for Ukraine over winter as Putin targets Kyiv Read more: Dozens of protesters gather outside former RAF base after Thetford unrest

PC Andrew Harper, pictured with his wife Lissie Harper. Picture: Alamy

PC Andrew Harper, 28, was fatally injured in 2019 whilst responding to a quad bike theft in Berkshire after his ankle got caught in a strap attached to a getaway car's towrope loop. He was dragged along a country road for more than a mile as the three suspects fled the scene. Under the latest edition of the release scheme, two of his killers - Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, who were convicted of manslaughter - would be eligible for release at the halfway point of their sentence, rather than two-thirds. The other - Henry Long, who was the driver of the vehicle - has a longer sentence, meaning he cannot be released early under the scheme and would need to be seen by the Parole Board first. LBC understands that the government continues to evaluate methods that might exclude Bowers and Cole from the policy. It follows outrage from PC Harper's widow, Lissie Harper, who told LBC that she was "disgusted" and "beyond appalled" at the revelation that Cole and Bowers could be released.

Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers could be free to walk the streets within weeks. Picture: PA