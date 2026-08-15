Prime minister Andy Burnham will announce £65m of funding to help farmers manage the devastating drought, as he steps up his response to the climate crisis.

It comes after Burnham's own MPs and Labour’s grassroots were critical of the prime minister for not addressing the climate crisis, despite wildfires breaking out across Britain and a drought affecting food producers.

But in new measures, Mr Burnham says farmers must not carry the risks of the climate crisis alone.

Farmers across England will get £65m to help them deal with this year’s drought after warnings that many are at “breaking point”.

After weeks of bone dry conditions, many have had to harvest their crops early and are seeing low-quality produce and low yields.

The new funding is hoped to help farmers source water for crops, keep livestock fed despite dying grass, and continue environmental agreements without losing payments.

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