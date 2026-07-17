The new Labour leader will announce his cabinet next week when he is sworn in as Prime Minister

Mr Burnham is set to name his cabinet on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham is putting the finishing touches to his team which he is expected to reveal on Monday when he becomes Prime Minister, with Angela Rayner set for a cabinet comeback.

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The incoming PM, who will officially take the keys to Number 10 on Monday, promised to reverse "four decades of neoliberalism" which he admitted had followed Great Britain since the 1980s. The Makerfield MP is expected to unveil a cabinet which represents "all parts" of Labour, in comparison to the more narrow one considered to have been adopted by Sir Keir Starmer's government. He hinted that he would lead his government in that of a complete reversal to Thatcherism, and said during a speech on Friday that he would "do politics differently". Read more: Burnham warned not to sideline Scotland as PM and appoint Scottish Secretary 'who actually wants the job' Read more: Andy Burnham faces Labour rebellion if Shabana Mahmood appointed chancellor

Mr Burnham was made Labour leader on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Ms Rayner is believed to be the frontrunner to replace James Murray as Health Secretary in a move that would mark her comeback to the government after she was forced to resign as Deputy Prime Minister after failing to pay £40,000 in stamp duty on a second home she owned. Shabana Mahmood has also been tipped for a reshuffle, which could see her take Rachel Reeve's role as Chancellor. The Home Secretary faces competition from Ed Miliband and Wes Streeting but is reportedly the frontrunner to move to the Treasury. Onn ally of Mahmood, who worked as a shadow Treasury minister under Ed Balls, said this week that the home secretary was prepared to do what is right over what is popular.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is said to be frontrunner to become Chancellor. Picture: Alamy

She is said to have divided Labour MPs with a series of hardline immigration reforms making it harder for people to stay in Britain and claim refugee status while making it easier to deport people with no right to be in Britain. The former Greater Manchester Mayor has repeatedly refused to shed light on how his cabinet may shape up. Speaking from a special party conference in London where he was declared Labour Party leader, he said: "You do that when you do take over. "You make those decisions, and it would be somewhat premature and would I think cause complete chaos if you start half a reshuffle before you’re in the position."

Asked if knew in his own mind who his chancellor would be, he said:" I am finalising those decisions, and I will come to conclusions very shortly, and then I will announce those on Monday. "So that’s the normal way. People want everything earlier these days, and there’s lots of speculation, but that’s the orderly way to do it. "I have done it I believe in the right way. I’m not in the job yet, but when I am, I will do it in the proper way." During Friday's speech, Mr Burnham said the country is "crying out" for a new sort of politics, promising to forge a path that is "distinctly Labour".

The newly announced leader of the Labour Party makes, his first speech to party members. Picture: Getty