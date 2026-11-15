The Prime Minister also said the Government would focus on earlier intervention throughout childhood to support children who are struggling to keep up

Mr Burnham also insisted that young people should be “the priority for investment – not the target for cuts”. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Andy Burnham has pledged “generational” reform, with benefits becoming “the backstop, not the starting point” for young people ahead of the publication of Alan Milburn’s major review into youth unemployment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said Government spending would shift away from “paying for failure” and towards “investing in success”, with earlier intervention throughout childhood to support those struggling to keep up. Mr Burnham also insisted that young people should be “the priority for investment – not the target for cuts”, amid concerns among some Labour MPs over the scale of future support. He said: “If we give young people genuine opportunities to learn, train and work, we should expect them to take them where they can.” “Benefits must become the backstop, not the starting point. The system will no longer begin by establishing which benefits a young person is entitled to receive. Read more: Under-25s 'guaranteed' a job under new government youth employment scheme Read more: Young people deserve legal ‘guarantee’ of training or work, says Alan Milburn ahead of NEETs report

Mr Burnham also insisted that young people should be “the priority for investment – not the target for cuts”, amid concerns among some Labour MPs over the scale of future support. Picture: Getty

Writing in the Guardian, the Prime Minister said the system would instead “understand their ambitions and identify the help they need to achieve them”. Mr Burnham’s pledge comes ahead of the publication on Tuesday of Alan Milburn’s review into 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (NEETs), whose numbers reached one million earlier this year. While the Prime Minister described the review as a “watershed” moment, he has not committed to accepting all its recommendations. Mr Burnham said the proposed reforms would not necessarily mean “more money”, but rather “spending differently”. The Government is expected to respond to the review in “the coming weeks”, although the Prime Minister has already indicated the direction of its response. He said: “I can say now that our response will not be in the manner of traditional Department for Work and Pensions reform.” “It will be societal and generational. We will rethink supporting childhood – shifting government spending from paying for failure to investing in success.”

The Prime Minister described Alan Milburn's review as a “watershed” moment. Picture: Alamy