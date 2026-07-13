Andy Burnham has now received the backing of 349 Labour MPs, guaranteeing he will become the leader of his party and Prime Minister.

The Parliamentary Labour Party confirmed the figures at 7pm, making it mathematically impossible for any other candidate to challenge for the party leadership.

Burnham will be confirmed as Labour leader at a special conference on Friday, having won the contest unopposed.

No other candidate will be able to receive the support of 81 MPs needed to trigger a formal poll.

He will then enter Downing Street on Monday to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister following an audience with The King.

Mr Burnham will be unsurprised by the development, after the previous update on Thursday evening showing he only needed one more MP to support him.

Despite being the only candidate, Mr Burnham is expected to take part in an online hustings with Labour MPs later on Monday.

Other potential challengers for the leadership included Angela Rayner, Wes Streeting and Al Carns, but none threw their hat in the ring after Mr Burnham's massive by-election victory in Makerfield last month.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.