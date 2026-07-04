But voters are split on whether Burnham is ready for the top job, with 4 in 10 saying he isn’t.

Andy Burnham is seen by the public as more capable of being prime minister than Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

The number of people who think Andy Burnham would make the most capable prime minister is almost double the number who think Nigel Farage would be.

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When asked who could be a good Prime Minister, Andy Burnham was the most popular. Picture: Ipsos

His figures compared favourably with Kemi Badenoch, with 23% agreeing she has what it takes and 46% disagreeing. And only 21% of respondents said Nigel Farage has the makings of a good Prime Minister, and 62% disagreed. However, Mr Burnham is the only one of those surveyed who is not currently a party leader, and he faces a wait to see if any leadership contenders come forward. If uncontested, he will become Prime Minister by 17 July. The poll also showed that Labour is closing the gap to Reform when it comes to voting intention. If there were an election tomorrow, 26% of people surveyed would vote Reform UK, and 24% would vote Labour. That reflects a dip for Reform and a rise for Labour. However, the public is split on whether Burnham is ready to be prime minister. A third think he’s ready, but four in 10 don’t. By comparison, more than six in 10 think Reform UK isn’t ready to govern, and a similar number doubt the Conservatives.

The public is split on whether Burnham is ready to be prime minister. Picture: Ipsos

But whoever becomes the next prime minister, Keir Starmer will leave Number 10 as its most unpopular occupant on record, although only by 1 percentage point. 76% of people are dissatisfied with Keir Starmer’s performance; when Rishi Sunak was voted out in 2024, 75% of people were unhappy with him. The aspect of Keir Starmer’s performance that people were least happy with was how he dealt with the cost of living. Rachel Reeves is currently tied for the most unpopular chancellor with Kwasi Kwarteng, who delivered Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget. The overall government performance rating is similarly poor: a fifth of people think it is doing a good job, versus three quarters who think it is doing a bad job. Kemi Badenoch has the highest overall satisfaction of the party leaders tested at 28%, as well as the highest net satisfaction at minus 22. Nigel Farage has a net approval rating of minus 37, as more than two in three people are unhappy with him, while Keir Starmer is in last place with minus 59.