Burnham ranked a 'more capable' potential Prime Minister than Farage and Badenoch, poll for LBC reveals
But voters are split on whether Burnham is ready for the top job, with 4 in 10 saying he isn’t.
The number of people who think Andy Burnham would make the most capable prime minister is almost double the number who think Nigel Farage would be.
Listen to this article
Almost a third of people think Andy Burnham would be the most capable Prime Minister, while only 16% think Nigel Farage is the best person to lead the UK, according to polling conducted by Ipsos for LBC .
When forced to choose between leading political figures, 30% of respondents backed Burnham, and 13% wanted Kemi Badenoch as PM - with the Reform UK leader polling 3% above the Tory leader.
More than 1,000 adults aged over 18 were interviewed by IPSOS on their views of the main parties and their leaders as well as Burnham, who is the most likely Labour MP to replace Sir Keir Starmer.
When asked whether Burnham has what it takes to be a good PM, 28% agreed, 33% disagreed, and the rest were neutral or said they don't know.
Read more: Burnham vows to change Britain, but his exclusive LBC interview leaves one big question: How?
Read more: 'Come out from hiding': Kemi Badenoch duels with Andy Burnham on Reddit as she orders him to 'start acting like a PM'
His figures compared favourably with Kemi Badenoch, with 23% agreeing she has what it takes and 46% disagreeing.
And only 21% of respondents said Nigel Farage has the makings of a good Prime Minister, and 62% disagreed.
However, Mr Burnham is the only one of those surveyed who is not currently a party leader, and he faces a wait to see if any leadership contenders come forward. If uncontested, he will become Prime Minister by 17 July.
The poll also showed that Labour is closing the gap to Reform when it comes to voting intention. If there were an election tomorrow, 26% of people surveyed would vote Reform UK, and 24% would vote Labour. That reflects a dip for Reform and a rise for Labour.
However, the public is split on whether Burnham is ready to be prime minister. A third think he’s ready, but four in 10 don’t. By comparison, more than six in 10 think Reform UK isn’t ready to govern, and a similar number doubt the Conservatives.
But whoever becomes the next prime minister, Keir Starmer will leave Number 10 as its most unpopular occupant on record, although only by 1 percentage point. 76% of people are dissatisfied with Keir Starmer’s performance; when Rishi Sunak was voted out in 2024, 75% of people were unhappy with him.
The aspect of Keir Starmer’s performance that people were least happy with was how he dealt with the cost of living. Rachel Reeves is currently tied for the most unpopular chancellor with Kwasi Kwarteng, who delivered Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget.
The overall government performance rating is similarly poor: a fifth of people think it is doing a good job, versus three quarters who think it is doing a bad job.
Kemi Badenoch has the highest overall satisfaction of the party leaders tested at 28%, as well as the highest net satisfaction at minus 22. Nigel Farage has a net approval rating of minus 37, as more than two in three people are unhappy with him, while Keir Starmer is in last place with minus 59.