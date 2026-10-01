Andy Burnham is preparing for an early election in May, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has insisted.

“People want me to be getting on with the job of delivering rather than putting self-serving politics before that, which was what I would be doing if I call an election,” he added.

The Prime Minister said he could “knock dead” mounting speculation that he was considering calling a snap vote next spring.

On the eve of her own party's conference, the Conservative told the Telegraph that Mr Burnham will renege on his promise not to call an election until 2029.

Mrs Badenoch said she was convinced that a snap poll was in the offing in the spring - spurred on by the Prime Minister's focus on post-election policies in his blockbuster conference speech.

Mrs Badenoch told broadcasters: “I do think Andy Burnham is going to call an election sooner than he is saying. We could be having a general election next May.

"All the policies he announced are for after an election.

“So, if he’s not calling an election, why is he talking about things happening in 2030? He says a lot of things with a smile, but I actually think that he’s got very different plans for us and for our country.

“He wants to nationalise everything and there’s only one party that has actually got serious plans and the strength to stop him, so that’s the Conservatives.”

It is the latest prediction of an imminent electoral test made by Mrs Badenoch.

Last weeek, the Conservative leader made a different prediction while taking questions from LBC callers as part of a Call Kemi phone-in, hosted by Iain Dale.

When questioned about her plans for welfare budgets, Mrs Badenoch confirmed she thinks a Christmas election is in the offing this year.

She said: "I think it's this December... I think Andy Burnham is a gambler. I think he might fancy his chances."

She then quipped that the Conservatives also fancy their chances in a hypothetical poll.