The Prime Minister said he "will do every single thing I can” to prevent the early release of seven-year-old Archie York's killer.

Andy Burnham, right, has vowed to do everything in his power to prevent the release of the man responsible for seven-year-old Archie York's death. Picture: Getty/PA

By Jacob Paul

Andy Burnham has said he will "push the system as hard as I can" to help a mother bidding to keep the man responsible for her son's death behind bars.

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Archie York, seven, died in an explosion at an illegal cannabis factory operating in the flat beneath his family home in Benwell, Newcastle, in 2024. His killer, drug dealer Reece Galbraith, was sentenced to 14 years after admitting to manslaughter. Archie's mother, Katherine Errington, was recently told that the man responsible for her son’s death could be among the criminals let out of prison early due to changes under the Sentencing Act. But speaking on Wednesday, the Prime Minister vowed to “push the system as hard as I can” to prevent the release of “people involved in killings like this”. Mr Burnham said: “I know this part of Newcastle well, and I know the feeling that there is here about what happened to Archie and the support that Katherine and her family have. Read more: Burnham accepted more than £350,000 of donations and freebies in run-up to becoming PM Read more: 'We can do it!' Angela Rayner vows to support PM in homelessness bid to get 'everyone in by Christmas'

Archie York was killed in an explosion at an illegal cannabis factory operating in the flat beneath his family home in Benwell, Newcastle, in 2024. Picture: PA

“So what I can say is, this is the reason why when I came into office I paused what I inherited, because I wasn't happy with it. “Everything possible should be done to prevent the release of people who have been involved in killings like this.” Mr Burnham raced to assure Ms Errington: “I will do every single thing I can.” “I will push the system as hard as I can to make sure people involved in crimes like this are not released,” he added. The Prime Minister's decision to pause the early release scheme came after the plans faced fury for allowing certain prisoners to be let out earlier in their sentences. The Government is expected to set out how it will exempt some serious criminals from its early release scheme next month.

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham visits the homelessness charity Changing Lives in Newcastle, north-east England, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. Picture: Alamy