Under the new Sentencing Act set to come into force in September, some 6,000 criminals were due to be released under the early prison release scheme

By Rebecca Henrys

Andy Burnham’s review of the prisons early release scheme will be conducted in the “coming days and weeks”, a Labour minister has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Under the new Sentencing Act set to come into force in September, some 6,000 criminals were due to be released under the early prison release scheme, but the Prime Minister on Thursday paused the plans and ordered an urgent review. That came after the family of Pc Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019, criticised the fact that two of his killers were being considered for early release. Sally Jameson, a junior housing minister and former prison officer, gave an idea of a timeline for Mr Burnham’s review of the plans as she spoke to broadcasters on Friday morning. Read more: Prison early release scheme could leave survivors feeling 'irrelevant', child sexual abuse campaigner says Read more: Andy Burnham pauses early prison release scheme

Sally Jameson, a junior housing minister and former prison office, speaks with Nick Ferrari. Picture: Global

The minister told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "What's been reviewed here is how it's been implemented and I think that's the right thing to do. "It's the right thing that the government takes stock and makes the right decisions. "So that's what's being looked at in the coming days and weeks. "But I think the principle of reforming sentencing so that we both have the capacity in prisons, but also— and I think this is really important— is that part of the changes is that the second part of the sentence, which is in the community, will be heavily supervised." Under changes in the Sentencing Act, some offenders were set to be let out of prison after serving a third of their sentence, rather than half, in a bid to ease prison overcrowding.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a visit to a bus station in Bath. Picture: Alamy

Some more serious offenders would have been eligible for release after serving half their sentence, rather than two-thirds. Early release could have benefitted Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, two of Pc Harper’s killers. The police officer was 28-years-old when he sustained fatal injuries while responding to a quad bike theft in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August 2019. The driver of the vehicle that caused Pc Harper’s death, Henry Long, received a 16-year sentence, and would not have been eligible for the scheme.