Burnham wants progress on Chagos Islands deal by the end of year amid stalemate with the US
A potential deal was put on hold limbo after President Trump criticised it earlier this year
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Andy Burnham is hoping to make progress on securing a deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius by the end of the year.
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The UK signed a treaty in May last year to cede control of the British Indian Ocean Territory, in exchange for securing the continued operation of a joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia.
However, LBC was told in September that the deal came to halt as the government admitted it could not proceed "without US support", which followed criticism over the deal from President Trump.
As part of the deal, the UK agreed to pay Mauritius £165 million a year in the first three years of a 99-year deal, dropping to £120 million annually from year four.
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Trump described it as a "terrible deal," and the progress of legislation that would give effect to the treaty was paused in April.
Burnham met with his Mauritian counterpart on the fringes of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Antigua this week, with No 10 suggesting the parties wanted a clearer idea about the deal before the end of the year.
A statement from Downing Street after the PM returned to the UK from Chogm said: "He also met the prime minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam.
"During the discussion, the Prime Minister underlined his commitment to working with Mauritius and the United States on a way forward that secured the operation of the Diego Garcia base and protected national security for all three countries.
"They agreed to work on a shared plan to make further progress by the end of the year."
Speaking to the Economist, Burnham said he was "committed to finding a solution that secures the base" on Diego Garcia, the largest of the Chagos Islands.
He also floated the idea that the US-Denmark deal on Greenland could provide an example of how the Chagos deal may be changed.
He said: "It is the priority, given its strategic significance and what we have to do is go into new discussions. Well, we are in discussion with our US friends, to see how we might recast the arrangement that better meets their concerns.
"We look at the Greenland deal and obviously there was a solution reached there.
"Now, maybe there is something there that we can take from that to see if there’s a solution that works in relation to Diego Garcia.
"But that is something that we're very engaged on. We’re working hard on it, but it is challenging."
During their first in-person meeting in September, the US President said: "I don't support [the deal], I think it’s a terrible deal."
They added: "They all of a sudden say they have ownership, somebody has ownership that never showed up before after decades and centuries. I think it’s ridiculous."