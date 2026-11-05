A potential deal was put on hold limbo after President Trump criticised it earlier this year

Andy Burnham speaks to media on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham is hoping to make progress on securing a deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius by the end of the year.

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The UK signed a treaty in May last year to cede control of the British Indian Ocean Territory, in exchange for securing the continued operation of a joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia. However, LBC was told in September that the deal came to halt as the government admitted it could not proceed "without US support", which followed criticism over the deal from President Trump. As part of the deal, the UK agreed to pay Mauritius £165 million a year in the first three years of a 99-year deal, dropping to £120 million annually from year four. Read more: UK to 'press ahead' with Chagos negotiations as Streeting tells MPs deal is 'necessary' despite Trump criticism Read more: 'Early election by December', Badenoch suggests as she slams Labour on Chagos deal and welfare

Trump described it as a "terrible deal," and the progress of legislation that would give effect to the treaty was paused in April. Burnham met with his Mauritian counterpart on the fringes of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Antigua this week, with No 10 suggesting the parties wanted a clearer idea about the deal before the end of the year. A statement from Downing Street after the PM returned to the UK from Chogm said: "He also met the prime minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam.

The UK-US military base Diego Garcia is based in the Chagos Islands. Picture: NASA Archive/Alamy

"During the discussion, the Prime Minister underlined his commitment to working with Mauritius and the United States on a way forward that secured the operation of the Diego Garcia base and protected national security for all three countries. "They agreed to work on a shared plan to make further progress by the end of the year." Speaking to the Economist, Burnham said he was "committed to finding a solution that secures the base" on Diego Garcia, the largest of the Chagos Islands. He also floated the idea that the US-Denmark deal on Greenland could provide an example of how the Chagos deal may be changed.

President Trump discussed the Chagos Islands during his first meeting with Andy Burnham in September. Picture: Blueee/Alamy