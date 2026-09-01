Andy Burnham has committed to bringing forward legislation to allow people to move from leasehold to commonhold home ownership within this parliamentary session.

The Prime Minister pledged to “reform this unfair system” during his first appearance at the House of Commons despatch box since taking office.

Under the current framework, homeowners pay recurring ground rents to occupy the land underneath their buildings.

New protections against unfair ground rent charges and easier routes for existing leaseholders to switch to commonhold form part of the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill.

The Bill would also give homeowners a new right to request a faster broadband connection, if it became law.

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