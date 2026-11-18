When Andy Burnham walked into Downing Street, the first promise he made was one that should unite every one of us: to end rough sleeping.

He has since put £442 million behind it, with the aim of offering everyone sleeping rough in England a route off the streets by Christmas.

I want him to succeed. Anyone who has walked past a shop doorway on a freezing night and seen someone curled up in a sleeping bag wants him to succeed. But with Christmas just weeks away, there is a hole in his plan, and his own Government is about to make it bigger.

Start with the scale of the challenge: the Government's own figures show an estimated 8,748 people slept rough in England in June. Only 15% of them moved into accommodation that month. That is not a criticism of the councils and charities doing the hard work on the ground; it’s a sign of how much is still to do, and how little room there is for anything to go wrong.

So it makes no sense to leave one of the most predictable routes onto the streets wide open.

When someone flees war or persecution and claims asylum in the UK, they live in Home Office accommodation while their claim is decided. Then, finally, they are told they have been granted refugee status. They are allowed to stay, work and start rebuilding their lives.

And almost straight away, they are told to leave.

The move-on period is short, and it often runs out before people have the documents they need to do the most basic things. Without the right paperwork, you cannot start a job. You cannot claim the support you are entitled to while you look for one. You cannot sign a tenancy. So people who have just been told they can build a life here are walking out of the door with nowhere to go.

None of this is a surprise. Local councils see it coming across their desk every week and refugee charities have warned about it for years. It is one of the few kinds of homelessness where we know exactly who is at risk, when and why. That makes it one of the easiest to prevent.

Instead, the Immigration and Asylum Bill, which is back in the Commons this week, risks making it worse. Shorter grants of leave under the Government's new "core protection" model, alongside the new refugee tax, will leave more people in a precarious position just as they are trying to get on their feet. And when they fall through the cracks, local councils are left to pick up the pieces, in the middle of the very drive the Prime Minister has asked them to lead.

That is bad for the people involved, bad for the communities they end up sleeping rough in, and bad for the taxpayer, because sorting out a crisis always costs more than stopping one from happening.

This week I have put forward a simple fix. My amendment, New Clause 6, would set up a dedicated task force on refugee homelessness inside the Government's own ministerial group on homelessness and rough sleeping. It would bring the Home Office, the Department for Work and Pensions, councils and expert charities around the same table.

Its job would be straightforward: make sure people get their documents on time. It would also spot the people at risk of ending up on the streets early, before they do, keep an eye on whether the move-on period is long enough, and look at the evidence on whether people are actually getting into work and a home within it. Ministers would then report back to Parliament every year on what has been done.

It is practical and low cost, and it would make the Prime Minister's pledge far more likely to succeed. It does not create a new quango or a new pot of money. It simply asks government departments to stop working against each other.

I have written to Andy Burnham asking him to back it, and to instruct his Home Office ministers to accept it. If they don't like my wording, they can bring forward their own amendment that does the same job, and I would gladly work with them on it.

The Prime Minister has said he wants to lead from the front on this. Here is his chance. If he means it when he says everyone sleeping rough should be offered a way off the streets by Christmas, then that pledge has to reach everyone, whoever they are and however they got there.

Otherwise, the Government will be giving with one hand and taking away with the other.

____________________

Tom Gordon is the Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk