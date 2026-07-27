Mrt Burnham has said he will not scrap stamp duty. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham has ruled out scrapping stamp duty after reports previously suggested he would banish the tax.

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The Prime Minister said the government are looking at ways to "make taxation fairer" to ease the burden on the UK and help tackle the cost of living. But asked if he will change or scrap stamp duty in the next budget, Mr Burnham said: "That won't be happening. "I don't know actually where some of the stories that have appeared over the last 24 hours have come from. Read more: Zelenskyy visits UK naval base as Burnham's first international guest in 'clear message' of Ukraine support Read more: Andy Burnham to set up 'Health and Social Care North' in Leeds

Mr Burnham said the government's priority was to reduce the cost of living. Picture: Alamy

"It seems that somebody within, I don’t know, 100 yards of me can say something, and then all of a sudden it’s my policy. "Or someone can pass me something, and then I support everything within the document. "It's just not the case that we are bringing forward plans on that scale at this moment in time." Stamp duty is a tax paid by homeowners on properties or land worth more than £125,000, or £300,000 for first time buyers, in England and Northern Ireland. Mr Burnham did however suggest over the weekend that he could impose reforms to the council tax system to level out how much homeowners pay. The Prime Minister suggested he could use his first few weeks in office to reform or replace existing council tax legislation to "create some fairness" in the north of England.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham comes out of No 10 North. Picture: Alamy