Andy Burnham says the Government is working ‘flat out’ to cut the ballooning costs of welfare spending, amid mounting scrutiny over how the Chancellor will handle the rising costs of benefits after the Budget.

The Prime Minister addressed questions about yesterday's budget during a visit to the Rolls Royce factory in Derby. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham says the Government is working ‘flat out’ to cut the ballooning costs of welfare spending, amid mounting scrutiny over how the Chancellor will handle the rising costs of benefits after the Budget.

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“Now that we are through the Budget, the big next priority in front of us is the publication of the Milburn report, long awaited, but it’s coming soon. “We just want to get stuck into supporting people to help people off benefits and into work. “There’s no delay there. We want that to happen as quickly as possible.” The Chancellor previously told LBC that welfare reform would not simply become “crude benefit cuts” which would be a “pressure too far” when people were “suffering” with the cost of living. Downing Street insisted the Chancellor had remained “completely in line with what the PM has said over the last few months that the welfare bill needs to come down” and added the Government was not “setting an arbitrary target or timetable on that”.