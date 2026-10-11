The Prime Minister said that, upon entering office in the summer, he asked whether Moscow had interfered in the 2016 EU referendum

Mr Burnham has said he believes it is vital to put this “clearly on the record”. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Andy Burnham has said the UK is “clear” there was interference from Russia in the Brexit vote.

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The Prime Minister has said that when he entered office in the summer, he asked whether Moscow interfered in the 2016 referendum on whether to leave the EU and was given “the clear answer that yes there was”. Mr Burnham has said he believes it is vital to put this “clearly on the record” to help voters in Germany and France understand that “some of this politics is instigated via our enemies”, amid the rise of far-right parties in those countries. In 2020, Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee found that the Government had failed to fully assess how Russian state-run media and “troll” accounts could have affected the EU referendum. Mr Burnham said he spoke to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about the threat from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party earlier this week, when the pair were in Berlin. Read more: Burnham brands public execution ‘abhorrent’ ahead of US livestream plans Read more: Burnham will publish all Man City dealings after mayoral intervention sparked criticism

Mr Burnham said he spoke to Merz about the threat from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party earlier this week. Picture: Getty

As Mr Merz faces difficult recent regional election successes for the AfD, Mr Burnham said: “One thing I did say to Chancellor Merz… is we need to support you in taking on the threat that you face and particularly the type of politics that you’re facing.” “You know he was saying to me that the AfD are clearly linked to Russia, funded I believe.” He added: “There is certainly misinformation, disinformation that is emanating from Russia into German politics.” Mr Burnham took the opportunity when speaking at the UN General Assembly last month to say there was evidence Russia had tried to interfere with the 2019 general election. He said on a podcast set to be released on Monday: “These things are important now to put clearly on the record and I believe help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia.” “I think we’ve been too much on the back-foot on that actually and we haven’t informed people sufficiently about the extent to which people are seeking to disrupt the political process from overseas.”

Mr Burnham said that there was evidence Russia had tried to interfere with the 2019 general election while speaking at the UN. Picture: Getty