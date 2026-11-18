Burnham says UK ‘squarely behind Ukraine’ as Trump and Putin meet in China
The PM said he will be in Berlin meeting Coalition of the Willing leaders when the American, Chinese and Russian premiers hold their summit in Shenzhen.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Andy Burnham has pledged “to stand squarely behind Ukraine”, as US president Donald Trump arrives in China for a meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.
Listen to this article
The Prime Minister said he will be in Berlin meeting Coalition of the Willing leaders when the American, Chinese and Russian premiers hold their summit in Shenzhen.
Earlier on Wednesday, US presidential jet Air Force One landed in Shenzhen, a city near Hong Kong in the south of China, where the red carpet was rolled out for Mr Trump.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said “the security implications of Trump, Putin and Xi cosying up should” highlight the need for a fresh deal with the European Union.
Mr Burnham replied: “Can I say where I will be tomorrow when that meeting is taking place in China?
“I will be in Berlin for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.
"And the thing that we need to do is continue to stand squarely by Ukraine and that is what this Government will do.
Read more: Superpowers shake hands: Trump, Putin and Xi meet ahead of unprecedented summit
Read more: Putin's secret recruitment network exposed as young African women lured to Russia to build drones to attack Ukraine
“And on this issue, I do pay tribute to all sides of the House because that is what we’ve managed to do in the years since the conflict began and that is the right thing to do.
“And on this issue, let that clear message go out as that meeting takes place in (China) – this country is squarely with Ukraine.”
Asked whether Mr Burnham would be prepared to meet Mr Putin himself, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t think that’s on the agenda.”
Asked if the Coalition of the Willing meeting was a riposte to the US president’s talks in China, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think the Prime Minister was pointing to the importance of the Coalition of the Willing meeting.
“He was saying our position on Ukraine has remained unchanged, as the Prime Minister himself has said, not just through this Government, but previous governments.”
Mr Trump has previously said he plans to talk to Mr Xi and Mr Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.
On Tuesday, he said the deaths of thousands of Russian troops in Ukraine had created an opening to resolve the conflict, which began in 2022 when Russia invaded the eastern European country.
“I think it’s very close to getting it done,” Mr Trump said.
“We’re going to have a good meeting on that.”