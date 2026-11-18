Andy Burnham has pledged “to stand squarely behind Ukraine”, as US president Donald Trump arrives in China for a meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister said he will be in Berlin meeting Coalition of the Willing leaders when the American, Chinese and Russian premiers hold their summit in Shenzhen.

Earlier on Wednesday, US presidential jet Air Force One landed in Shenzhen, a city near Hong Kong in the south of China, where the red carpet was rolled out for Mr Trump.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said “the security implications of Trump, Putin and Xi cosying up should” highlight the need for a fresh deal with the European Union.

Mr Burnham replied: “Can I say where I will be tomorrow when that meeting is taking place in China?

“I will be in Berlin for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

"And the thing that we need to do is continue to stand squarely by Ukraine and that is what this Government will do.

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