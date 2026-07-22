The Prime Minister is expected to tell Mr Swinney and Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth that he wants a “genuine partnership” with devolved governments

Mr Burnham will hold his first face-to-face talks with Scottish First Minister John Swinney on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Prime Minister Andy Burnham will pledge "growth in every postcode" across the UK as he meets the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales for the first time.

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The Prime Minister will say devolution must give communities greater control over decisions affecting their lives — as he vows to “bring back hope” after years of Westminster centralisation. Mr Burnham will hold his first face-to-face talks with Scottish First Minister John Swinney on Thursday, just days after shutting down calls for another independence referendum. The Prime Minister is expected to tell Mr Swinney and Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth that he wants a “genuine partnership” with devolved governments - while insisting his focus is on the cost of living rather than constitutional change. He said: “When I say we need good growth in every postcode, I mean every postcode across the whole of the UK. Every place and every person matters. Read more: Badenoch to urge Burnham to rule out tax rises to pay for ‘spending spree’ Read more: Burnham warned not to sideline Scotland as PM and appoint Scottish Secretary 'who actually wants the job'

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney speaking at the First Minister's Commonwealth Ministerial welcome at Team Scotland House in Glasgow on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

“I’m not focused on point scoring or discussing constitutional changes like referendums, I want practical measures to help people live well and bring back hope.” It comes after the Prime Minister announced plans worth more than £1 billion in his first 72 hours in office, including £340 million to tackle rough sleeping and an £850 million package aimed at cutting energy bills. He is also expected to restore the £2 cap on bus fares, a move experts estimate could cost around £300 million a year. He added: “That’s why I’m giving families more breathing space with help on the cost of living, which I have started this week by taking VAT off electricity bills, saving money for millions of households.” The visit marks Mr Burnham’s first trip to Scotland since becoming Prime Minister on Monday. He will later attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, alongside the King and Queen.

It comes after a phone call between Mr Burnham and Mr Swinney on Tuesday, where the pair discussed Scottish independence. Picture: Alamy

It comes after a phone call between Mr Burnham and Mr Swinney on Tuesday, during which the pair are understood to have agreed to “agree to disagree” over Scottish independence. A UK Government source said the Prime Minister made clear he would not enter discussions on a second referendum. Mr Burnham is instead expected to set out plans to devolve decision-making away from Westminster, including through his newly established “No 10 North” operation. Downing Street said the aim is to spread investment and opportunity more fairly, reindustrialise the UK and use public procurement to support British jobs. The First Minister of Wales said: “I look forward to meeting the Prime Minister in Glasgow today.

The First Minister of Wales has said: “Number 10 North must not become just Whitehall with a different postcode". Picture: Alamy

“It is fitting that we meet in Scotland, as it underlines Wales’s case for parity of powers and a fairer funding model that reflects our needs. “Number 10 North must not become just Whitehall with a different postcode. “I agree wholeheartedly on empowering communities – it’s at the heart of my politics – but decisions affecting Wales should be made in Wales, and it is for the Welsh Government and our Senedd to work with the people of Wales on how power is exercised and shared within our nation. “At a time when families are still feeling the pressure of the cost of living, I am also keen to discuss how our governments can work together as equal partners to deliver improvements to the lives of people in Wales.” The Prime Minister is also expected to meet Northern Ireland’s First Minister and Deputy First Minister during a UK-wide tour in August.

It comes after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was made a lord and minister in the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade. Picture: Alamy