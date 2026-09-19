The proposal to abandon jury trials for most cases except the most serious was announced by Sir Keir Starmer last December

Burnham is considering abandoning the changes, which were proposed by David Lammy under Sir Keir Starmer's government to cut the backlog of court cases. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham is poised to scrap plans unveiled by Sir Keir Starmer for judge-only trials.

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Burnham is considering abandoning the changes, which were proposed by David Lammy under Sir Keir Starmer's government. Picture: Alamy

Magistrates would instead be handed responsibility to decide where cases are tried. The reform would apply to what are known as "either-way" offences, which can be tried in magistrates or crown courts. Ministers believe this change would stop less serious cases, such as drug possession and dangerous driving, from going to jury trial, while stopping suspects from delaying their case for potentially years by opting to be tried by a crown court. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told LBC: “We inherited a court system in crisis and victims waiting too long for justice. The Lord Chancellor has made it a priority to reduce the backlog and ensure cases are heard sooner. “The Courts and Tribunals Bill will return to the House in October. As the Prime Minister has said, the Lord Chancellor is considering a wide range of views on this legislation.” It comes as more than 15,000 prisoners are on remand in jail across England and Wales awaiting trial or sentencing. That figure represents one in five of all inmates amid growing pressure on prison spaces.