Andy Burnham said a “serious review” was needed into MPs’ security after the killing of Ann Widdecombe.

The incoming prime minister said politics has “darkened” in the last decade since he was last in Westminster and protections may need to be “increased further.”

Asked why he thought frontline politics had become so dangerous, the Makerfield MP told reporters in Parliament: “I notice quite a lot of change in the building behind me 10 years away, no more so than on the question of security.

“Actually, I was quite shocked to see how much security now has to be in place, and even so, it may need to be increased further.

“Politics has darkened in the last decade, there’s no getting away from that.

“It’s obviously appalling what happened to Ann. I knew Ann over many years in the House, and you know, we would get along – and everybody would get along."

Read more: Ann Widdecombe was the victim of a 'targeted attack' as suspect is held for another seven days over her 'murder'

Read more: 'Politics is a game of personal destruction’: Ann Widdecombe’s haunting final interview just 20 minutes before she was killed