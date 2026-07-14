Burnham calls for ‘serious review’ into MP safety after Ann Widdecombe killing
Andy Burnham said a “serious review” was needed into MPs’ security after the killing of Ann Widdecombe.
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The incoming prime minister said politics has “darkened” in the last decade since he was last in Westminster and protections may need to be “increased further.”
Asked why he thought frontline politics had become so dangerous, the Makerfield MP told reporters in Parliament: “I notice quite a lot of change in the building behind me 10 years away, no more so than on the question of security.
“Actually, I was quite shocked to see how much security now has to be in place, and even so, it may need to be increased further.
“Politics has darkened in the last decade, there’s no getting away from that.
“It’s obviously appalling what happened to Ann. I knew Ann over many years in the House, and you know, we would get along – and everybody would get along."
Read more: Ann Widdecombe was the victim of a 'targeted attack' as suspect is held for another seven days over her 'murder'
Read more: 'Politics is a game of personal destruction’: Ann Widdecombe’s haunting final interview just 20 minutes before she was killed
Veteran politician Miss Widdecombe was killed in a “targeted attack”, counter-terrorism police investigating her death have said.
The former MEP, 78, was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon last Thursday.
A 28-year-old white British man remains under arrest on suspicion of commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism, as well as on suspicion of murder.
Mr Burnham, who previously served as MP for Leigh until 2017, said: “It’s obviously appalling what happened to Ann. I knew Ann over many years in the House, and you know, we would get along – and everybody would get along.
“But it feels as though something has changed. It’s easy to blame social media, but it feels like it’s having some impact in just building that kind of toxicity that’s around the political debate.”
He said the issue could not be solved by “easy, glib answers,” adding: “I do think we need now a serious review of MPs’ security.
“I certainly am prepared to do that.”
Miss Widdecombe’s death follows the murders of Conservative MP Sir David Amess in 2021 and Labour’s Jo Cox in 2016.
Senior figures in Reform UK, which the former Tory minister joined later in her life, have complained about the level of security their party and its leader Nigel Farage have been offered.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has offered the party leader a meeting with the chairman of the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), the body responsible for security of high-profile figures.