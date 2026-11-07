Police in Poland have not yet confirmed the gender of the British national killed in the Krakow shooting on Saturday

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has condemned the shooting in Krakow as 'senseless'. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has described a shooting in the Polish city of Krakow in which six people were killed as “senseless violence”.

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Armed police officers secure a cordoned off area after a shooter opened fire in a market square in Krakow, Poland. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Writing on social media, the Prime Minister said: “I’m shocked and saddened by the appalling shooting in Kraków today. “My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives, everyone injured and all those affected by this senseless violence. “The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of Poland.” Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has also paid tribute to the victims on social media, saying the UK government "deeply mourns the British national and other victims" who died. "All of my deepest condolences go to the families of the victims," he wrote. "The UK stands resolutely in solidarity with the people of Poland."

A forensic investigator takes photos next to the vehicle allegedly used by the shooter in Krakow. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy