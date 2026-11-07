Burnham 'shocked and saddened' by Krakow shooting that left six dead, including Brit
Police in Poland have not yet confirmed the gender of the British national killed in the Krakow shooting on Saturday
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham has described a shooting in the Polish city of Krakow in which six people were killed as “senseless violence”.
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It comes after a gunman suspected to have ties to the far-right opened fire in central Krakow, the second largest city in Poland.
The six victims include four women and two men.
Police have not yet confirmed the gender of the British national killed.
Officials have said 15 people were injured and taken to hospital, including five foreign nationals and two police officers.
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Writing on social media, the Prime Minister said: “I’m shocked and saddened by the appalling shooting in Kraków today.
“My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives, everyone injured and all those affected by this senseless violence.
“The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of Poland.”
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has also paid tribute to the victims on social media, saying the UK government "deeply mourns the British national and other victims" who died.
"All of my deepest condolences go to the families of the victims," he wrote.
"The UK stands resolutely in solidarity with the people of Poland."
A man, believed to be a 25-year-old Polish citizen, opened fire around 3pm local time, shooting people at random out of a car window.
The suspected shooter was caught while trying to escape and was shot by officers. He has been taken to hospital.
The head of Poland's police service, Marek Boron, said officers exchanged fire with the gunman three minutes after they received reports of the attack.
The gunman used a long military-style rifle and was dressed in military fatigues, police said.
The Interior Minister has said, "everything indicates he was inspired by the far right".