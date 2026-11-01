Chancellor John Healey defended Mr Burnham’s consideration of a formal apology, but said British people today should not be held financially liable for the slave trade in which they played no part.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham leaves 10 Downing Street prior to the Autumn Budget on October 28, 2026. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Andy Burnham has been warned against issuing a formal apology for Britain’s role in the slave trade because it “is a lever to wedge open the door to ask for cash”.

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Tory leader Kemi Badenoch urged the Prime Minister not to apologise because she said it would lead to more demands for reparations, which UK politicians of all stripes have opposed. Chancellor John Healey defended Mr Burnham’s consideration of a formal apology, but said British people today should not be held financially liable for the slave trade in which they played no part. The Prime Minister, who is due to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in the Caribbean next week, has said he was “open” to discussing a slavery apology from Britain. But, in keeping with previous governments, he rejected calls for financial compensation. Read more: King Charles to deliver ‘unflinchingly honest’ slavery speech - but apology for Britain's slave trade involvement isn't expected Read more: Human rights lawyer, 94, among more than 300 arrested outside US embassy after supporting Palestine Action

Some Caribbean nations have made renewed calls for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people for profit, and for reparations, before the King’s tour of the region. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley led a group of Caribbean leaders who launched a new slavery reparations manifesto during a conference in Ghana in June. Mrs Badenoch on Sunday argued an apology would give countries a reason to ask Britain for money. Asked what she believed would be the problem with the UK saying sorry, the Opposition leader told Sky News: “It’s because of what will happen next. “What I’m worried about is that this Chogm summit is yet another opportunity for people to start asking Britain for money because of the slave trade.”

She added: “We need to start looking at how we can bring the Commonwealth together – start looking forwards, not backwards. “I don’t think we should be giving any money to compensate people for the slave trade, and I don’t think that Andy Burnham needs to be apologising because it is a lever to wedge open the door to ask for cash.” Mr Healey said Mr Burnham felt considering an apology was the “right thing”. He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The Prime Minister has said, look, we are open to a discussion about an apology. “He feels that that’s the right thing, particularly ahead of the Commonwealth leaders’ conference. “But he doesn’t believe that reparations are the right approach, and considering a formal apology doesn’t mean accepting that British people now should accept the financial liability for any part in things that happened hundreds of years ago, in which they had no role.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds was asked whether reparations should logically follow an apology. She told LBC's Ben Kentish: “The slave trade was abolished in the early 1800s, and in fact there were brave campaigners in our country who led the calls for the abolition of the slave trade. "What the Prime Minister is simply saying is that he is open to the government making a formal apology for what happened hundreds of years ago when the British government was complicit in what is a horrific crime against humanity. "So it's right that he does that and that he talks to Commonwealth heads of state and government. But as I've said, financial reparations are not on the table." The King’s opening address at the Chogm summit in Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday will receive heightened interest after the Prime Minister’s intervention.

King Charles III inspects an honour guard alongside the Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Rodney Williams, upon arrival at VC Bird International Airport on October 30, 2026. Picture: Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images