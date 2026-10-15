Andy Burnham has announced a new fuel tracker that will let UK residents see fuel prices at different stations.

In theory, it's a good idea, but even Cabinet Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh admitted it’ll likely save the average person about £3 a month.

Here’s the problem: about 43-52% (depending on the price) of what we pay at the pump goes straight to the government in the form of fuel duty and VAT.

To put that in perspective, a full tank of petrol in an average 45-litre tank (common in smaller 3-door hatchbacks) at £1.75 per litre costs £78.75. A whopping £36.95 of that is tax.

If the government removed fuel taxes, a full tank would drop from nearly £80 to £41.80. Even if they halved the taxes, it would still save £24.14 per tank.

Herein lies the issue. The government can plainly do something, but it isn’t, which leads to two conclusions: it either can’t afford it, or it doesn’t want to.

For what it’s worth, I do think Burnham wants to help, so let's rule out the latter for now. But the government needs this fuel duty to fund their other spending priorities, as their fiscal headroom has evaporated and borrowing costs have spiralled.

So yes, they could help, but they need this money elsewhere. That’s the real truth, and people know it. Chucking trackers in our faces pours (expensive) fuel on the fire.

But this is a communications piece, so what’s my point here? A few months ago, I wrote an article lauding Burnham’s first week from a comms perspective. I also said I still think he’s doomed to fail, and the online response to the government’s announcement has proven why.

At the time of writing, his post announcing the fuel tracker has 21k likes on X and 33k comments, and every top response is scathing. A ratio like this one was par for the course for his predecessor, but despite a gentle tailing off since his first week, this is new territory for Burnham. Miatta Fahnbulleh met a similar response.

When Burnham was mayor, the expectations were much lower, and people applauded the small tweaks that improved their lives. The Bee Line Manchester bus service, for example, is a relatively small change in the national picture, but has been hugely impactful for millions.

Unfortunately for Burnham, being PM is a different story. He’s stepping into the role when core issues are at toxic levels, and the feel-good stories he’s trying to deliver in response to national crises are, at best, not cutting through and, at worst, infuriating people.

In 2021, immigration was the top issue for 16% of people, and inflation (as an issue) was at 3%. Today, immigration stands at 44%, and inflation at 27%. Both issues are now politically toxic, and whatever decision Burnham makes on those areas, and he will have to make them, will cause a large segment of voters to turn on him.

Even worse, the saliency of his core issues, social care and devolution, has actually declined since 2021. Social care has dropped from 12% to 3%, and devolution from 2% to below 0.5%.

Burnham may rue not being PM five years ago, but he must face today's realities.

He will have to make big decisions on the economy, immigration and inflation - and he’ll only get the chance to do the other bits if he satisfies enough people on the core issues. Early indications suggest this won’t be the case.

Unfortunately, the small tweaks he made as mayor won’t cut the mustard as PM. I imagine Burnham is surprised by the backlash, which is probably why he's responding to some of his detractors on X.

Burnham is a good communicator, and he wants to fix things because of his personal experiences. But he is about to find out quickly that good comms only take you so far when you ignore the increasingly large elephant in your PM in-tray.

My prediction has always been that Burnham would meet the same fate as Starmer in terms of popularity by the end of 2027. At this rate, he’ll be speedrunning his way to the end of 2026. Let’s see.

In the meantime, I’d suggest less talk about trackers and more talk about tax.

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Lawrence Rosenberg is a national political commentator, multi-award-winning communications specialist and founder of Rosenberg.Media.

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