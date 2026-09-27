The Prime Minister blamed the “cowardice” of previous generations of politicians for failing to “grasp the nettle”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham at Labour Conference. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Andy Burnham said he is prepared to take unpopular choices and hike taxes to fund an NHS-style social care system.

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The Prime Minister blamed the “cowardice” of previous generations of politicians for failing to “grasp the nettle” of reforming the system in England. He said nothing was off the table to pay for the reforms, which would be put to the public at the next general election. The Prime Minister is constrained by Labour’s current manifesto commitments not to hike income tax, VAT or national insurance for workers. His previous attempts to reform the system as health secretary which could have been funded by a levy on estates was condemned as a “death tax” by opponents. But Mr Burnham indicated he was prepared to have another attempt at a taxpayer-funded national care service, despite the potential unpopularity it would cause. Read more: Burnham and Healey hint at 'challenging' choices ahead, as Labour conference begins Read more: Social care nurses are being 'exploited', new report warns

Screen grab of Baroness Louise Casey. Picture: Alamy

He said on Sunday: “People are paying care charges now. They are spending tens of thousands of pounds from their savings, sometimes losing their homes. “That is what’s happening at the moment. “So to suggest there isn’t a cost to people at this moment in time, there’s a huge cost. “Social care in England is as unfair as American healthcare, where the most vulnerable in society can lose everything, they can be wiped out, not just by the condition that they have, but wiped out financially.” Mr Burnham will set out the “broad direction” of his social care plans in his Labour Party conference speech in Liverpool on Tuesday. Baroness Louise Casey is leading a review of social care and Mr Burnham is committed to cross-party talks to try to find a consensus. Mr Burnham said: “We have dementia taxes right now and people can lose everything they’ve worked for paying those taxes.“So the idea that there isn’t already a cost is just wrong. It’s just making that cost fairer and spreading it across across the population.” Asked if a levy on estates was one option he was considering, he said: “Nothing is off the table at this moment in time. Now that doesn’t mean that I’m going straight back to the proposal that I had in 2010.”In a sign that some tax rises would be required, Mr Burnham said Labour’s manifesto promises made it “hard to do in this Parliament” so he would put his proposals to the public in the next election expected in 2029. “I am prepared to put myself in that position, recognising that it might be difficult or unpopular with some,” he said.A care service which, like the NHS, is free at the point of use could cost up to £18.5 billion a year in 2035/6, the Health Foundation think tank has estimated.