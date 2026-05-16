Mr Burnham also said a “big change moment is needed” following a bruising set of elections for Labour in England, Scotland, and Wales

Andy Burnham can be seen leaving his home as he makes his way to Wembley to watch the FA Cup Final on May 16, 2026. Picture: Gary Oakley/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Andy Burnham has claimed he is focused on winning a seat in Parliament, rather than ousting Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

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But the Mayor of Greater Manchester also said he was prepared to “fight to the highest level” if he is successful in contesting and then winning the Makerfield by-election, which could allow him a path back to Westminster and to challenge Sir Keir’s authority. Mr Burnham also said a “big change moment is needed” following a bruising set of elections for Labour in England, Scotland, and Wales. The Greater Manchester Mayor’s path back to Parliament is far from straightforward, as Reform has promised to throw all of its resources into the campaign for the Makerfield by-election, where sitting Labour MP Josh Simons resigned to give Mr Burnham a chance to return to Westminster. Read more: The marches in London today will frighten many, but we must fight for the spirit of Britain, writes Sir Keir Starmer Read more: Eleven people arrested as thousands descend on the capital for two controversial marches

An aerial view of Ashton-in-Makerfield where Andy Burnham has confirmed he will request to stand in a by-election later this year. Picture: Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Speaking to Channel 4 News on Saturday, Mr Burnham was asked if he had made a deliberate tilt at the Reform-facing constituency to show he can beat Nigel Farage’s party. He replied: “I was very deliberate in speaking to Josh (Simons) and both of us have got the same diagnosis. “I was the MP for Leigh years ago, Josh the MP for Makerfield. We have both felt the frustration of facing a Westminster system that just does not have answers for these streets, these communities. “And you know, we both feel a big change moment is needed. And I wouldn’t have just gone anywhere like a carpet bagger, you know, any old constituency. “It matters to me that I have a connection. I live literally on the edge of this constituency.” Asked how soon he would declare a leadership bid if he were to win the seat, Mr Burnham said: “It’s just not the issue. The issue is winning. Winning a by-election with what I’m saying, you know, it’s not about, you know, necessarily the next thing. “I hope people will say I’ve made a whole career fighting for people in this part of the world. “I fought for compensation for the miners when I was an MP for Leigh. “I fought for justice for the Hillsborough families. “I fought Boris Johnson in the pandemic when he was treating people here in Makerfield as second class citizens. That’s what I’ve done.”

Andy Burnham can be seen leaving his home as he makes his way to Wembley to watch the FA Cup Final on May 16, 2026. Picture: Gary Oakley/Getty Images