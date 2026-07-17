The incoming Prime Minister will pledge a left-wing tilt as he prepares to enter Downing Street on Monday

Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street.

Friday marks Keir Starmer's last day as Prime Minister before the Former Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham takes over the job on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andy Burnham has vowed to forge a 'distinctly Labour' future, insisting he has the "courage to fix big things' on the day he's crowned Labour leader.

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The MP for Makerfield is preparing to take the party reins during a “special conference” later today, ahead of becoming Prime Minister on Monday, amid speculation over his top team. As part of Burnham's acceptance speech on Friday, which will be delivered after winning the Labour leadership unopposed, the soon-to-be PM is expected to promise a renewal of the Labour government, as well as setting out his vision for Britain. Mr Burnham is understood to want to "drive growth in every postcode" and to devolve power to communities across the UK. It comes as the outgoing PM, Sir Keir Starmer, insisted he leaves his post "with pride", adding that it was reassuring "knowing that I leave the country in a better state than I found it". Read More: Jeremy Corbyn offers parting advice to Starmer and says he's 'suspiciously optimistic' of a Burnham government Read More: Burnham must be careful 'not to hammer London' as part of his devolution plans, former Home Secretary says

Speaking with Sky, the PM made the comments as speculation surrounding Burnham's top team continues to grow - most notably in relation to his pick for Chancellor. It follows suggestions that some of Burnham's backers remain disgruntled with the idea that Shabana Mahmood could be appointed Labour chancellor. In the speech, which will take place in central London later today, Burnham will pledge his leadership to "fix the big things that politics has neglected" - as well as promising "conviction to argue for our plans". The central tenet of the speech will include a slamming of Margaret Thatcher's government from 1979 to 1991.