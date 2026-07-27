The Prime Minister hinted at introducing a system overhaul to level out how much homeowners pay in council tax.

Andy Burnham hinted at introducing a council tax reform. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Southern homeowners could be made to pay higher property taxes under possible new reforms made by Andy Burnham.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister suggested he could use his first few weeks in office to reform or replace existing council tax legislation to "create some fairness" in the north of England. Labour's general election manifesto in 2024 ruled out any increase in income tax but did not mention council tax, leaving him with potential room to manoeuvre. His options include a land value tax, a proportional property tax or lowering the value at which the "mansion tax" applies. Read more: I’ll quit if Andy Burnham fails to find billions for Britain’s Armed Forces, vows Defence Secretary Wes Streeting Read more: Man and woman die after being pulled from water at popular Cornwall surfing beach

Mr Burnham holding a National Economic Council meeting at No 10 North. Picture: Alamy

Council tax is currently based on property values set out in the 1990s, meaning the rates in Hartlepool, County Durham, are 13.5 times higher than those in Westminster, one of the richest, in proportion to local property values. Asked if wealthier homeowners should be ready to pay more tax under his premiership, he said: "There are people here in Greater Manchester who pay a much higher council tax than people living in much larger homes in London. "Rachel Reeves was right to start to reform council tax to create some fairness there in relation to people in homes that are of much greater value, who haven’t seen their council tax go up over the years because of the failure to revalue the banding. "That’s an example of something that I think was right and fair." Ms Reeves, the Chancellor under Sir Keir Starmer, announced a mansion tax on homes worth more than £2million.

Council tax rates are currently based on property values determined in 1991. Picture: Alamy