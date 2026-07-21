Chancellor John Healey said the cut would be funded by cancelling the £1.8 billion Digital ID programme.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a fresh tax cut to remove VAT from domestic electricity bills from October. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Andy Burnham has announced that he will cut tax on electricity bills to help households struggling with the cost of living crisis, in his first major decision as Prime Minister.

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The Government will tackle rising bills by removing VAT from household electricity bills from October 1, in time to impact the next Ofgem price cap. Chancellor John Healey said the cut would be funded by cancelling the £1.8 billion Digital ID programme. “For too long, too many people have struggled with the cost of living,” he said. Read more: Andy Burnham to chair first meeting with new Cabinet as he sets out plans to bring 'breathing space' to Brits Read more: Who's who in Andy Burnham's cabinet? Familiar faces join the new PM's mission to revitalise Britain

“Today’s energy tax cut will give families some breathing room on bills, and provide some reassurance this winter. “This measure is funded this year from cancelling the Digital ID programme, and it will help bring down inflation while supporting households in every postcode.” Cutting VAT on electricity bills is expected to take £45 off the yearly price cap in October - this is on top of the £150 removed at the last budget. Energy suppliers will pass the VAT reduction on to all customers. Small businesses, charities, and residential care homes will also benefit.