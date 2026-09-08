The prime minister will push back against Israeli settlements in the West Bank, despite backlash from the White House and Labour MPs.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham will 'comprehensively reset' British-Israeli relations. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham will announce fast-tracked sanctions against Israel on Tuesday, it is understood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ed Miliband set to ban UK trade with Israeli settlements in West Bank in move which risks US fury. Picture: LBC / Getty

The prime minister is expected to discuss the sanctions with his Cabinet on Tuesday, before Mr Miliband officially announces them, the Telegraph reported. Mr Miliband promised sanctions earlier this month, saying: “This government will not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution. "We will act, and I will set out a comprehensive set of measures in the coming weeks." It is understood that Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to fast-track the measures following Tuesday's Cabinet meeting. The new measures will likely include sanctions on companies involved in settlement activity, criminalise ownership of property in settlements by UK citizens, and ban trade in settlement goods. The settlements have been deemed illegal under international law, by bodies including the United Nations.

The trigger for the decision was Israel’s launch of a tender last month for the E1 settlement, which would sever the West Bank’s connections to Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

Today's announcement in Parliament is likely to take place in the afternoon, after a 9:30 am debate on Jewish safety in Westminster Hall, according to The Jerusalem Post. The trigger for the decision was Israel’s launch of a tender last month for the E1 settlement, which would sever the West Bank’s connections to Jerusalem, UAE-based publication The National reports. Campaigns against settlement expansion and escalating violence in the West Bank have been ongoing for more than a year. A group of former British diplomats, Britain Palestine Project, proposed five criteria to measure the effectiveness of Mr Miliband’s package. In a statement, they said the policy should work to end the UK’s involvement in the occupation, as well as settlement trade and services. The package should also strengthen Palestinian statehood, while pressuring Israel and building international support for “real” consequences. “The question has been whether recognition (of Palestine) would be followed by policy,” the BPP’s executive director Brian Brivati said.

Ed Milliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, arrives at Cabinet Office. Picture: Alamy