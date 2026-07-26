Andy Burnham will welcome Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday as his first international visitor since becoming Prime Minister, maintaining that UK support for Ukraine remains "unwavering".

The new prime minister will open the doors of Downing Street to the the Ukrainian president a week after moving in himself, which No. 10 said emphasises the Government’s continued backing for Kyiv under his leadership.

The state leaders will are expected to visit a naval base where Mr Burnham will announce that Britain will hand over the intellectual property behind its new “Stone Cloak” electronic warfare system.

The tablet-sized device will allow Ukraine to produce the technology at scale and block Russian detection of any drones it is fitted to.

The jammers have already been provided in their thousands to Ukraine by the Ministry of Defence to strengthen their drone operations.

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