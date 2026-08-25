The Prime Minister has called for more US-made Patriot interceptor missiles to be sent to Ukraine following severe Russia long-range strikes

Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivers a speech during a commemorative ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky/Alamy

By Sophie Clark

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he is planning on travelling to the US in September to lobby President Donald Trump on support for Ukraine’s defence.

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, greets Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a ceremony to mark Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

Whilst chairing his first coalition of the willing meeting in Ukraine, Burnham spoke in support of the Lindsay O. Graham Sanctions Act, an act co-sponsored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham which would place enhanced sanctions on Russia and countries that buy Russian petroleum. The act passed the senate with bipartisan support in early August. Prior to his passing, Graham received White House support for his bill. He also urged Ukraine’s allies to send more interceptor missiles to Kyiv as Ukraine struggles under continued Russian bombardment and co-chaired his first coalition of the willing meeting, where he said the group was doing “everything we can” to “dig into our own stocks and help others dig into their stocks”. Mr Zelenskyy has repeatedly pleaded for more US-made Patriot interceptor missiles in recent months as Kyiv’s stocks have diminished. Supplies of Patriots have been diverted to the Middle East since the outbreak of war with Iran, with Ukraine receiving significantly fewer missiles this year than in previous years.

Surface-to-air missile system Patriot at the ILA Berlin in the Berlin ExpoCenter Airport. Picture: Alamy

Mr Burnham told the press he felt “really confident” the issue was “fixable”, but added: “There are other players who could help in the mix who we have influence with. “It’s probably going to be a solution that involves a lot of layers and a lot of negotiation.” The UK will be providing Ukraine with blueprints of Scalp missiles in order to aid Ukraine in manufacturing their own at home. Ukraine in turn handed over what officials have called a “goldmine” of battlefield data to help bolster British security. During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mr Burnham reiterated there would be “no change in the UK’s steadfast support” for Kyiv. Russia has sought to capitalise on the current shortage of Patriot missiles by stepping up its ballistic missile strikes, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 100 in the past three days alone.

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham reacts as he is shown the rubbles and wreckages left on the buildings and site of a strike by the Lukanivska market, in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

During his bilateral talks with Mr Zelenskyy, Downing Street said Mr Burnham stressed the “strength of unity” among coalition of the willing countries. A No 10 spokeswoman said: “It had been an honest and productive conversation during the coalition of the willing, the leaders agreed, and it was clear the international community needed to step up and ensure Ukraine got the support it needed to defend itself from Russia’s barbaric attacks going into the winter." Mr Burnham and Mr Zelenskyy have also signed an agreement to give the Ministry of Defence, working with selected British companies, access to Ukraine’s “Avengers” AI database, Downing Street said. The deal is expected to help the UK learn from Ukraine’s experience on the battlefield and develop AI-powered solutions to national security challenges in both countries.

Aftermath of Russian drone attack on shopping centre in Kryvyi Rih. Picture: Getty