The Prime Minister said reforms should ensure that women do not feel they are on trial themselves, as part of efforts to encourage more women to come forward

Mr Burnham said the Government needed to consider how to “make sure they do not leave the woman feeling like she is on trial in court”. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Andy Burnham has said he is prepared to consider changes to the way rape trials are conducted, as part of efforts to encourage more women to come forward and “get the conviction rate up”.

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The Prime Minister said the Government needed to consider how to “make sure they do not leave the woman feeling like she is on trial in court”. The comments come after Russell Brand, 51, was convicted on Thursday of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others at Southwark Crown Court. Mr Burnham said he would “look closely” at comments made by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who has backed calls to amend existing legislation to tackle “rape myths”. Sir Mark said some of the details reported from the comedian’s trial were “very close to victim blaming”. Read more: Russell Brand's barrister reports himself to bar over verbal altercation with journalist Read more: Russell Brand’s Christian conversion seemed genuine, says Bear Grylls

Russell Brand was convicted on Thursday of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Burnham said: “I think we need to constantly look at the way rape trials are conducted to make sure that they do not leave the woman feeling like she is on trial in court, as has been the experience of people in the past. “So I will look closely at what Sir Mark Rowley is saying. Always prepared to make changes. We need to encourage more women to come forward to report rape. “We need to get the conviction rate up. It has improved, but not enough. “We need to do more to support victims of sexual assault and rape, and we will do that as well. He added: “All of this is part of our broader agenda as a government, combating violence against women and girls.” Asked whether he would consider legal reforms, he said: “I wouldn’t rule anything out, of course not. “I mean, I will study what’s happened here in great detail.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has backed calls to amend existing legislation to tackle “rape myths”. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Victims’ Commissioner Claire Waxman called for juries to be warned about “rape myths”, criticising “outdated and harmful assumptions” that victims must have screamed or attempted to physically defend themselves against their attacker. During Brand’s trial, his defence lawyer Ian Winter KC told the court that none of the complainants had “resisted or screamed or even tried to leave”. Ms Waxman said: “The idea that rape victims must scream, physically resist or immediately report an offence is a well-established rape myth, rooted in outdated and harmful assumptions about how victims are expected to behave. “That’s why I am calling for a legal duty in the Courts and Tribunals Bill, requiring judges to direct juries on rape myths and misconceptions in every rape trial. “Justice must be grounded in evidence, not misconceptions. “Consistent judicial directions would help challenge stereotypes and improve understanding of trauma.”

During Brand’s trial, his defence lawyer Ian Winter KC told the court that none of the complainants had “resisted or screamed or even tried to leave”. Picture: Getty