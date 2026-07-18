The decision marks the first major break from Sir Keir Starmer's policies that Mr Burnham has confirmed

Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street.

Andy Burnham will scrap Labour's digital ID scheme. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham is set to scrap Labour's plan to introduce digital ID programme when he becomes Prime Minister next week.

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The Makerfield will officially be sworn in to Number 10 on Monday, and is said to be focusses on resetting the government's priorities and re-centre his focus to "everyday" issues facing Brits across the country. Mr Burnham vowed the money and time dedicated to bringing in the scheme will instead be diverted to help tackle the cost-of-living. The scheme originally announced by Sir Keir Starmer was to make ID cards mandatory but following backlash, it was tweaked to no longer be compulsory for working-age people. Read more: Andy Burnham urged to stick to Labour manifesto on North Sea oil Read more: Burnham plans blitz of policy announcements from North Sea drilling to social care

A Spanish digital ID card, similar to what was expected to be introduced to the UK. Picture: Alamy

Brits were still going to be required to verify their ID digitally, but it emerged on Saturday evening that Mr Burnham will scrap the whole scheme when he takes office. A spokesperson for the incoming PM said: "One of the first things this government will do is put its focus where people need it right now: creating breathing space and delivering change they can feel in their everyday lives. "That means all the time and resources that was going to be spent on a national ID scheme will go instead to where it’s most needed, such as helping with the cost of living. "This government is determined to bring power back to communities, instead of hoarding it in Whitehall. We will work every day to lift this country back up to where it belongs, with growth in every postcode, and hope in every heart." It is expected that right-to-work checks will remain mandatory for all employers, and that bosses can already carry them out digitally, which is seen as a more secure system than paper documents.

Sir Keir Starmer first announced plans to bring in the scheme last year. Picture: Alamy

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimated last November that the programme would cost £1.8 billion over three years. Downing Street rejected this figure, but the Government did not provide an estimate of its own, which a parliamentary committed noted earlier this year left open the possibility it could cost more. Ministers expected the programme to go further, becoming the “bedrock of the modern state” in a system of government by app". But support for digital ID collapsed after Sir Keir announced the plans, and the Government later said it would be voluntary for right-to-work checks.

A spokesperson for the incoming prime minister said his government would "put its focus where people need it right now". Picture: Alamy