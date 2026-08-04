The Prime Minister will be taking a break from his day-to-day duties to spend time with his family

Andy Burnham speaking at Dover. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham has been accused of "bunking off for a jolly" after it was revealed he would be taking a holiday a little over two weeks into his term.

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The Prime Minister took office on July 20 but will be taking a break from his day-to-day duties to spend time with his family, it is understood. Officials close to No 10 would not be drawn on where he is holidaying, although it is believed to be abroad rather than within the UK. Mr Burnham will remain in direct contact with officials and continue holding meetings during his break, and allies insist the government will continue functioning normally during his absence. Read more: 'I am beyond appalled': PC Andrew Harper's widow blasts Burnham 'betrayal' with killers still set for early release Read more: Burnham to allow killers to walk free but paedophiles and rapists will stay behind bars in early release scheme

Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a visit to HM Coastguard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, in Dover. Picture: Alamy

But in response, Reform UK chairman Lee Anderson criticised the Prime Minister for the timing of the break. He said: "Two weeks into the job and Andy Burnham has already had enough. "After dropping a number of unfunded commitments and overseeing over 2,000 illegal migrants breaking into our country he’s bunked off for a jolly abroad. "This isn't a Prime Minister that’s serious about leading."

Louise Haigh, the First Secretary of State and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will be the most senior minister in Westminster during the absence. Picture: Alamy

Mr Burnham's most recent public appearance was on Sunday in Dover, a popular port for ferry crossings to the continent, to promote his Labour's efforts to tackle small boat crossings. The PM, who is married with three children, has made a blizzard of announcements during his first fortnight in No 10. He has promised to remove VAT from electricity bills, pledged to end rough sleeping, announced the reinstatement of a £2 cap on bus fares in England, began cross-party talks on social care and vowed to be “relentless” in tackling small boat crossings.

Mr Burnham has made a blizzard of announcements during his first fortnight in No 10. Picture: Alamy