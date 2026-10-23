Andy Burnham is set to unveil a new AI unit specially designed to tackle wildfires, after this year’s scorching summer saw blazes sweep across the country.

The government said its new AI unit would allow it to 'spot and fight fires faster'. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham is set to unveil a new AI unit specially designed to tackle wildfires, after this year’s scorching summer saw blazes sweep across the country.

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The UK experienced a record-breaking summer, with prolonged dry periods and extreme temperatures triggering wildfires and prompting an emergency alert to mobile phones in England and Wales. According to data released on October 8th, the number of blazes recorded each year has been rising. The Met Office said that climate change has made this extreme heat about 130 times more likely. The prime minister is set to announce plans for a new wildfire AI unit in the National Situation Centre, part of the Cobra briefing rooms, at the government’s first wildfire resilience summit on Friday. The government said its new AI unit would allow it to “spot and fight fires faster”. Read more: Trump launches 'Super Intelligence Force' to oversee AI policy Read more: Military aircraft to be equipped to fight wildfires following summer of 'unrelenting' blazes, ministers announce

The UK saw a record-breaking summer of heat, including a string of devastating wildfires. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

The summit is expected to open its doors to businesses like Google and Airbus as the government strategises how satellite monitoring and early warning systems may reduce the spread of fires. On Thursday, it was announced that military planes and helicopters will be equipped to tackle wildfires. Ahead of England’s first wildfire resilience summit on Friday, hosted by Andy Burnham, the Government has set out a series of measures to support “hero” frontline firefighters and make landscapes more resilient to catching fire. The measures include equipping the RAF’s Chinook helicopters and A400M aircraft to fight fires and help crews battle blazes in hard-to-reach landscapes such as remote moors and steep hillsides – providing the first military aerial firefighting capability based permanently in the UK.

The Met Office said that climate change has made this extreme heat about 130 times more likely. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

Frontline firefighters will get lightweight, wildfire-specific personal protective equipment, which is lighter and more breathable than the current kit designed for buildings so it can be worn for longer periods, backed by up to £45 million. There are also measures to stop fires taking hold in the first place, including £25 million to restore dried-out peatlands in England so they hold more water and do not catch light, acting as natural firebreaks, as well as financial support for farmers to dig ponds and remove burnable materials in high-risk areas. The Government also said it would look at tougher restrictions or product bans to stop starting fires when the risk is high.

The prime minister is set to announce plans for a new wildfire AI unit in the National Situation Centre. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/Getty