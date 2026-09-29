Opponents say the Prime Minister's planned triple lock raid will not raise enough funds to provide free social care - with some accusing Mr Burnham of "picking on pensioners" to only partly fund the policy

Burnham. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Taxpayers will be left to pick up the bill for Andy Burnham's social care plans despite vowing to end the pensions triple lock, his political rivals have claimed.

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The Prime Minister has vowed to end the triple lock on pensions in a move the Government hopes will generate around £15 billion a year by the end of the 2030s. He told delegates at the Labour Party conference today that "in April 2030, we will adjust it." But the Conservatives and Reform have claimed the savings won't be enough to fund his plans and that tax rises are "inevitable". Speaking from Liverpool, Burnham said that from 2030 the state pension will become a double lock, rising in line every year in line with prices or 2.5 per cent. Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google Setting out proposals, Burnham said he plans to end the current approach of raising it in line with wages. The triple lock, as it stands, means the state pension increases annually by inflation, average wage growth, or 2.5% - whichever is highest.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch claimed that nothing in Mr Burnham's speech would address the long-term problems faced by Britain. Picture: Alamy

Mr Burnham said his plans would generate 'savings' that can be spent on his NHS-style social care system, which could cost up to £18 billion per year. It comes as Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy appeared to acknowledge tax hikes might be required, telling LBC after Mr Burnham's speech that changing the triple lock "could require additional funding". Meanwhile Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch claimed that nothing in Mr Burnham's speech would address the long-term problems faced by Britain. She said: “His proposal to change the triple lock is already falling apart under scrutiny, and it won’t generate enough savings to fund a nationalised care system for another two decades, which means more tax rises are inevitable.”

I will cut foreign aid, migrant welfare, welfare fraud, and mad net zero spending.



Andy Burnham will cut your pension. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 29, 2026

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said his party supported maintaining the triple lock and said it would cut spending by slashing net zero budgets, foreign aid and migrant benefits. Robert Jenrick, the Reform UK Treasury Spokesperson, accused Burnham of "picking on pensioners". "But that’s not all,' he said. "Burnham said he was being honest but what he didn’t say was there was a gaping black hole in his numbers. "Hitting pensioners will only get him 20% of what he needs. He’ll need £17 billion more in taxes. "Coincidentally, £17bn is the same amount as levying a 10% death tax on every single person who dies. It’s a double whammy on pensioners." Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said, in a letter addressed to Burnham and posted on X, that fixing social care is "too urgent to leave" until after the next election, and that he is "disappointed" by Burnham. He also says it is "surely wrong" to scrap the triple lock to help fund proper social care, as the lock has been "an essential tool in the fight against pensioner poverty". Zack Polanski, of the Green Party, says the PM's speech consisted of "half measures, reannouncements and tinkering". "There is a gap between what the prime minister says, and what he’ll actually do," Polanski says, in comments reported by the Press Association.

Burnham is risking a repeat of the Winter Fuel Payment fiasco. Families struggling with a broken social care system cannot wait until after another election, and it can’t be funded from the pockets of our poorest pensioners. pic.twitter.com/DO5Qd0ogR0 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) September 29, 2026

LIVE: Burnham promises to set the 'country on a new path' as he begins first Labour conference speech as PM Read more: What has Andy Burnham done as Prime Minister so far? He also said that no-one who receives solely a state pension will have to pay income tax on it until 2030. Income tax thresholds are frozen while pensions are rising — potentially dragging pensioners into the tax system for the first time as they will begin to earn over £12,570 from the state pension. Announcing the policies he also paid tribute to his father Roy, who was in a care home before his death.

Andy Burnham delivers his speech to a packed auditorium at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture: PA