Yvette Cooper said the government will "bring forward comprehensive proposals to ensure respect and dignity for the deceased in every setting"

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The Prime Minister said his thoughts were with the victims of Robert Bush. Picture: Humberside Police/Police

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham has backed an urgent crackdown into rogue funeral operators which will offer better protection for bereaved families.

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Bush was sentenced to 20 years on Friday. Picture: Alamy

A stillborn baby that had been there for almost two years, which police initially thought it was a little bird. The Department for Health and Social Care announced on Friday that it will work alongside other government departments to crack down on rogue operators in the funeral sector. A spokesperson said it will include developing a "range of detailed proposals to drive up standards, including regulation of the funeral sector". Speaking on a visit to Sheffield, the Prime Minister said: "I do back those calls, and there were recommendations in the Fuller Report that will be implemented because we have seen appalling situations like this before. "I feel for the families and I know it’ll be a difficult day for them with these matters in court again. I was truly horrified when I heard what had happened.

Bush's police mugshot. Picture: Humberside Police

"This needs a proper response in terms of the regulation needed, to make sure no family goes through that again." Health and Social Care Secretary, Yvette Cooper said: "Robert Bush's actions were utterly abhorrent, and my thoughts are with all the bereaved families in Hull who have been so badly let down. "In the wake of this horrific case, we will now bring forward comprehensive proposals to ensure respect and dignity for the deceased in every setting, including proper regulation of the funeral sector. "We are determined to drive rogue operators out of this industry, and protect other families from suffering this same heartache. "Every person in every situation deserves dignity in death, and every bereaved family deserves certainty that their loved ones are being treated with care and respect."

Families involved in the case, speaking to the media outside Hull Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

The Law Commission will also undertake a review of the criminal law in relation to the deceased, consider any gaps in existing legal protections and make recommendations on the creation of new offences if needed. Ministers will also work closely with bereaved families, funeral providers and faith groups to "ensure policy is proportionate, effective and informed by those with relevant experience". Andrew Judd, Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Funeral Directors, said: "We welcome the government’s commitment to raising standards and oversight across the whole funeral sector.

Yvette Cooper said the government will "bring forward comprehensive proposals to ensure respect and dignity for the deceased in every setting". Picture: Alamy