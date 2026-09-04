Prime Minister Andy Burnham has been accused of “hiking tuition fees to record levels”, as figures showed the charges have risen by a “staggering” 879% since they were introduced. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has been accused of “hiking tuition fees to record levels”, as figures showed the charges have risen by a “staggering” 879% since they were introduced.

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Fees for UK students at English universities are now set at £9,790 a year, compared to the £1,000 charge when introduced by Tony Blair’s government in 1998. Analysis from the House of Commons library found undergraduates could owe around £70,000 by the time they finish university if they take the full loan amount, rising to a maximum of £81,000 for those studying in London. Graduates leaving universities in England in 2025 had an average debt of £53,010, the research added. In Scotland, where Scottish students do not pay tuition fees, the average debt for those leaving university in 2025 was £17,990. Read More: Cap student loan interest at inflation rate, Tories urge Burnham amid backlash at 'unfair' tuition regime Read More: University tuition fees in England to rise from next year, Education Secretary says

Mr Burnham previously pledged he would replace tuition fees with a graduate tax, saying this would “lift the millstone of debt” from students. He made the commitment in 2015 during the Labour leadership contest which was won by Jeremy Corbyn. SNP Westminster economy spokeswoman Kirsty Blackman said: “Andy Burnham once promised to follow the SNP’s lead and scrap university tuition fees but instead they are rising to record levels under his leadership. “It is shocking that, thanks to the Labour Party, thousands of young people beginning university in England this year will start their working lives burdened with £81,000 of debt. “There is simply no excuse for the fact that tuition fees have risen by a staggering 879% since the Labour Party introduced them – and it means that Andy Burnham is breaking his promises to millions of students and young people.” Ms Blackman said the situation contrasts with that in Scotland, where she vowed “university tuition fees in Scotland will always be free under the SNP”.