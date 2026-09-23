Andy Burnham has taken aim at Russia in his debut on the world stage - using his speech at the United Nations general assembly to slam Putin's war in Ukraine and hybrid attacks on the West.

In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mr Burnham suggested that out-of-work youngsters were particularly vulnerable to the kind of misinformation and disinformation peddled by Russian activists.

Mr Burnham said the UK and its allies had been subjected to an “industrial-scale assault” by hostile states, including Vladimir Putin’s country.

The new National Centre for Information Defence will tackle online lies and deepfakes damaging British interests, the Prime Minister told the United Nations.

During the address in New York, Mr Burnham announced that he has ordered security chiefs to set up a new unit to tackle Russian information warfare.

“And we have evidence that they tried to interfere with the 2019 General Election.

“They’ve used bots and fake websites. Falsified newspaper articles. Forged the branding of 28 British organisations – including universities and the BBC. They’ve amplified far-right narratives.

“Russian agencies have used every means at their disposal to spread lies and disinformation and prey on people’s fear,” he said.

“We also know that they have tried to stoke tensions and unrest in the wake of horrific events. The idea that anyone would try to use such things to their advantage is just repulsive – but it is what they do.”

Russia has previously been accused of using illicitly acquired documents about UK-US trade talks to try to influence the 2019 contest.

The new unit is initially being led out of the Office for the Prime Minister and Cabinet, with the new centre working alongside intelligence agencies, government departments, the police and social media companies.

Mr Burnham said: “The Kremlin spends around £1.3 billion each year on manipulating information.

“We’re talking about an insidious campaign that reaches into people’s homes and twists what they feel about their own country and community – creating a narrative of decline, stoking division and sowing despair.

“On top of that, we have seen cyber-attacks on our companies and institutions. And we know that AI will multiply the threat.”

Mr Burnham said that “if you’re struggling with the cost of living and your life is not improving – or if you’re a young person not in employment, education or training – then you are going to be much more vulnerable to this kind of influence”, so part of the response was creating economic opportunities.

“We have tiptoed around this for too long,” he said. “Over the last decade we have given too much ground to those who want to run a negative, corrosive narrative about life in Britain, which bears no resemblance to reality. Well, no more.

“We are going to face the new decade in a different way – with our eyes wide open.

“We are going to be much prouder in standing up for our values and the rule of law.”

Mr Burnham said the UK was already helping other countries facing similar online threats.

“We have already supported Moldova to protect its elections from Russian interference. As more elections approach across Europe, more nations are grappling with these issues – some for the first time.

“So we’re ready to share our understanding of how these actors work, and how we can respond – because this is vital for our collective security and resilience.”

Mr Burnham also focused on the development of frontier artificial intelligence systems.

"We've all heard the warnings – which we must heed," he said in his inaugural speech to the United Nations General Assembly. "I know how worried people are. So we have to rise to this moment."

At his first multinational meeting in New York as Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade, Burnham made his support for AI the focus of his bid for Britain to assume a role on the global stage, rebuilding its diplomatic status.

He has said that rather than become a "doom-monger" about AI, he wanted Britain to pursue the huge benefits it could bring while being clear about the risks, which range from safeguards failing to keep up and hostile actors using it to wage an information war.

Despite his suggestions of international oversight, Donald Trump used his primetime address to the UN to dismiss the idea out of hand.